Can You Use A 100W Charger For A 65W Laptop?

Laptops come with specific chargers designed to match the battery and overall power requirements. However, you may sometimes need to switch to a different charger in the absence of your regular charger or when you want to replace a damaged one. In such cases, can you switch to a charger with different wattage? More importantly, can it cause damage in the long run?

Laptop manufacturers today offer a wide variety of specifications and designs, tailored for different use cases. However, they need to make a key trade-off as more power is added — more capable laptops tend to run out of battery faster. The charging situation in the laptop world is so fragmented that you might need to be constantly plugged into a charger to compensate for sudden battery drops, particularly with older laptops or power-hungry gaming machines. The presence of proprietary charging ports and a lack of standardization further complicates this issue.

In contrast, it is much easier to swap chargers in smartphones due to the rapid adoption of USB Type-C. While modern laptops have been adopting the USB type-C charging standard, many laptops still use proprietary ports, making it harder to swap chargers.

