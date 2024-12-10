Is It Safe To Use A Different Laptop's Charger To Charge Your Computer?

If you have a laptop, there's a good chance it came with a proprietary charger. But if you forget to pack the cord before traveling, or it gets damaged, you can run into the issue of a dying laptop with no way to charge it.

Advertisement

The problem with proprietary chargers is that they're only compatible with the device they're made for. This makes it so that you need to pack it alongside a slew of others when on the go, and it could prove inconvenient to use dependent on the wire length and charger size. Moreover, these chargers can be expensive to replace should they get damaged, making for another reason to keep them at home.

While companies don't recommend using any charger other than their own, depending on your laptop, there may be another solution. While you can't use just any laptop charger with any laptop, you may be able to use a simple USB-C charger, like the one you use for your phone, instead.