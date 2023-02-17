Can You Charge Your MacBook With A Phone Charger?

If your MacBook came with an Apple brand USB-C power adapter, technically you can use any USB-C power adapter and a USB-C cable to charge it, including those used for non-Apple mobile devices. Of course, it goes without saying that using your MacBook's official charger and leaving it plugged in while the laptop is in use is the best way to ensure the device retains a battery charge. If you are in a pinch, you can certainly try using whatever USB-C power adapter you have on hand — whether it provides a higher or lower wattage than the original adapter that came with your Mac — and not worry that it will damage the battery.

However, it is important to note that if your phone charger's adapter provides a wattage lower than what your MacBook requires, it may take forever to charge or may not even work at all. Furthermore, when you do not use the official charger that came with it, your MacBook's ability to hold a charge for a long period of time is on a case-to-case basis and is often not a guarantee.

To ensure that your emergency third-party USB-C power adapter and cable combo is actually working to the best of its ability to charge your MacBook, connect it to your device and plug it into a power outlet and then go through the steps in the previous section to see if the machine is actually charging. If your MacBook's System Information doesn't provide any useful data — in some cases, it may not detect non-Apple chargers properly — you can try completely shutting down your laptop and leaving it plugged into a power source for as long as possible.