Is It Safe To Charge Your iPhone With Macbook Charger?

Any smartphone user can tell you that one of the most stress-inducing situations you can find yourself in when it comes to your mobile device is running out of battery when you need it to keep functioning. If you own an iPhone and you have a habit of checking your screen for incoming notifications and other updates, you can rig your gadget to show its battery life in percent format by default and make it easier to know when it's time to plug it into a power source. What do you do though when you don't have your iPhone charger handy?

Recently, Apple users may have noticed that when they upgraded to a new Phone, a power adapter was no longer included in the box. While the company's reason for doing so is truly admirable — it's more environmentally-friendly! — it makes it more probable for iPhone users to leave their charging cable behind when they need it the most. Of course, in the off-chance that they do have their cable but not a power adapter, they can connect their iPhone to a computer, a car, or any socket that has a USB outlet. Other ways of ensuring that you never run out of battery while you're out and about is equipping your phone with a charging case or a portable battery pack.

What about the power adapter of Mac laptops, though? Can they be used to charge an iPhone?