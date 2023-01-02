How To See How Much Battery Percentage You Have On iPhone

The iPhone's battery indicator icon is a handy way to keep tabs on how much of a charge you have. The only problem is that, by default, it's not a very precise instrument — more like a visual estimate with vaguely defined but still understandable "levels." Sure, it'll give you a general idea of when you're at about half, or getting close to empty, but what if you want something more specific?

Fortunately, while the default iPhone battery indicator eschews numbers for the sake of Apple's well-known "clean" aesthetic, there are ways to view exact charge percentages. In fact, you can view the numbers without doing anything fancy. Drag your finger down from the top-right corner of the screen to open your iPhone's Control Center (this can be done whether your phone is locked or unlocked). Once Control Center is open, you'll see an exact percentage just to the left battery icon.

It's a fairly quick way to check your levels with more accuracy. If you'd rather be able to see battery percentages by default, however, without needing to swipe or open settings, there's also an option for that.