Why Your Laptop Is Taking So Long To Charge (And What You Can Do About It)

Laptops are useful, but they can be a pain to deal with when something goes wrong. Not only can they rarely be upgraded to the same extent as a conventional desktop, but a hardware issue, more often than not, means it just needs to be replaced. So, what do you do when you notice the laptop is taking longer than usual to charge? This could be caused by any number of issues, like the battery being damaged or reaching the end of its lifespan. It might also be the charger itself, but if it's the charger it came with, that's also the least expensive component to replace. Troubleshooting itself can be difficult.

Every laptop requires a different amount of time to fully charge. An Apple Macbook Pro, with the right charger, can take roughly an hour to fully charge if it were dead at the start. PC laptops, on the other hand, depending on the brand, can take anywhere between an hour to eight hours to charge, so make sure you know the average duration it takes for your laptop to charge before you start to panic. If it's taking considerably longer than usual, here are a few common causes, along with some potential fixes.