How To Choose The Right Gaming Laptop For You In 2024

Purchasing a gaming laptop in 2024 can feel like a stab in the dark. Portable Windows gaming rigs have come a long way, and there's more variety than ever before. But with all that choice can come a sense of paralysis. Things like GPU, CPU, RTX, RGB, and other three-letter acronyms melt together until you can barely comprehend the differences. How can you sort through the noise to make the right choice with your hard-earned dollars?

The first step to choosing a gaming laptop is to find a way to step above the noise. There are so many options on the market in 2024 that, if you simply spend some time organizing your buying priorities, you're nearly guaranteed to make a choice that satisfies your needs. That's why this guide is focused on giving you the information needed to make an informed decision.

Everyone is unique, and your laptop should fit your lifestyle. So, while this guide references a few different gaming laptop models throughout, it isn't designed to make specific recommendations. For that, you can check out our list of the most powerful gaming laptops of 2023 and other sources from around the web. Instead, this guide is designed to help you make sense of the gaming laptop landscape, so you can come to your own conclusions about which is the best for your individualized needs.