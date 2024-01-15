How Long Do Laptop Batteries Really Last?

There are laptop batteries that can last up to 22 hours like that of a new M3 MacBook Pro, while a few, such as the Panasonic Toughbook 40, could give you 27 hours, according to PC Magazine. On the other hand, some other laptops can't seem to stay on without being plugged in. This huge discrepancy between batteries across laptops is due to several variables, but there are two general ways to classify them: battery life and battery health.

Battery life is the number of hours you can get out of a battery after a single charge. When you take a laptop like a MacBook, charge it, place it in your pack, and go to a coffee shop, you'll run out of battery according to how much load you place on the battery. If you overwork the battery with CPU-intensive or graphics-intensive sessions, then the battery simply won't last very long. In our MacBook example, you could get less than half of the MacBook's advertised 22 hours.

However, batteries degrade with time. You may have noticed that older laptops can struggle to keep a charge. We refer to the strength of a battery's potency as battery health. Your laptop's battery health has a direct impact on battery life, and battery degradation is an unavoidable part of using it. The more the battery degrades, the fewer total hours you can get from a single charge. Your only choice is to minimize the rate at which it degrades by taking care of it properly.