MacBook Pro Battery Life: Here's How Big Of A Difference The M3 Makes

Apple's recently concluded "Scary Fast" event put the spotlight on its latest slate of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which will be sporting its newly unveiled set of M3 chips, the company's most advanced to date. Some of the notable features that come with the M3 chip family include highly optimized graphics rendering, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a huge uptick in overall CPU speed and processing performance, to name a few.

Apple fans hoping to get the entry-level offering of the new MacBook Pros can opt for the 14-inch model with the Apple M3 chip and get an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, as well as unified memory between 8 to 24 GB and SSD storage between 512 GB to 2 TB. Meanwhile, those with money to splurge can get the topmost option in the 16-inch MacBook Pro fitted with the M3 Max chip to get a 16‑core CPU, 40‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine. Unified memory options are a bit more significant ranging between 48 GB and 128 GB, and SSD storage can go as high as 8 TB.

Given all that though, one of the upgrades worth noting in Apple's latest pro laptops is its promised increased battery life.