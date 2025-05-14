JBL Charge 6: Is It Really Better Than The Charge 5? Here's What Buyers Said

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When JBL announced the release of the Charge 6 early in 2025, it feels like an understatement to say expectations were high. After all, the Charge 5 has built quite the reputation since its release in 2021, becoming one of the highest-rated outdoor speakers on Amazon. At first glance, the Charge 6 doesn't disappoint. It comes with a 28-hour battery life, the ability to charge other devices, upgraded IP68 durability, and a ton of new features like Auracast and AI Boost audio tuning.

Early professional reviews only added to the hype, calling it "one of the best Bluetooth speakers of the year" (per Gizmodo) and throwing tons of other sunny superlatives its way. However, at the end of the day, what really matters is what actual buyers are saying. And, on that front, the full picture becomes a little more cloudy.

On JBL's own site, the Charge 6 currently holds an impressive user rating, with 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 36 user reviews — slightly higher than the Charge 5's 4.5 average based on 1,055 user reviews. Buyers on JBL's site seem generally happy with their purchases, but even among satisfied customers, sound quality came under scrutiny. User Dave1602 wrote, "The sound right out the box is not as good as its previous lines of JBL products. To make the sound of the speaker sound better or clearer you need to download the JBL app and make the adjustments on the equalizer."

