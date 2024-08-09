What Does 'JBL' Stand For? A Closer Look At The Speaker Brand's History

JBL Incorporated is a company who produces a variety of sound equipment for personal and professional use. This industry goliath offers anything from the JBL Quantum 910X Xbox Gaming Headset and JBL speakers you can link together, to products for a premium audio setup on or off stage. We included JBL in our article about the best portable Bluetooth speakers in 2023, citing the impressive Boombox 3 product. However, a glance back in time reveals some interesting insights into the audio industry giant, and its humble beginnings.

The company was founded in 1946 by a man named James B. Lansing, hence the name 'JBL'. While highly adept in the technical areas required to design and manufacture sound equipment, James Lansing struggled with the business side of his ventures. Ultimately, Lansing would only be active with JBL for three years, leaving behind a legacy of brilliant innovations. He would sadly never see the success of his own company or the heights it would eventually reach, valued currently at 11.3 billion, per Macrotrends.net. Fortunately, even without its original founder, JBL would go on to create several industry defining products, such as the first 2-way studio monitors, and the first THX approved theatre sound system, among many others.

