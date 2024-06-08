How To Link JBL Speakers Together: A Step-By-Step Guide

Despite the topmost flagship smartphones in the market boasting high-quality stereo speakers that are loud and support impressive technologies like Dolby Atmos, they are still limited due to the size of the drivers. The simplest fix in such scenarios, would be to turn your phone's Bluetooth on and connect it to a dedicated speaker you own. JBL makes some of the best portable speakers you can buy, and its lineup consists of several wireless Bluetooth speakers that are small in size yet mighty in sound, making them perfect to fill a room.

It's a fairly straightforward process to use your JBL headphones with an Android device or an iPhone, but did you know you could connect two or more JBL speakers to one another? As long as you own a compatible model, you can amplify your music by pairing multiple JBL portable speakers. This could come in extremely handy if you are at a larger venue where a single speaker simply won't be enough. In this quick read, we will be going over how you can link JBL speakers together to maximize sound output, so grab your mini boomboxes to get started.