Ultimate Guide To Surround Sound (And How It Works)

There was a time, not so long ago, when most of us were perfectly content with our 32-inch CRT screens and their tinny, built-in speakers. However, with the proliferation of affordable audio-visual gear and the development of new technologies, our standards as consumers have shifted. While surround sound used to be a novel feature reserved for cinemas and pro audio setups, it is now a common fixture in home entertainment systems everywhere.

Surround sound is just that: an immersive sonic experience for audio-visual entertainment, where sound is directed from all angles on a horizontal plane and, increasingly, from above, as a three-dimensional soundscape. This greatly improves the experience for the audience, as it places them front and center within the action, as the soundstage is divided into several distinct channels that better imitate a real live setting.

Here is our ultimate guide to surround sound, covering how it came into being, the many different surround sound configurations, and new and emerging technologies, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. We will also explain how surround sound facilitates such realistic and intricate sound reproduction and look at where the technology is headed in the future.