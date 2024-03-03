Wireless Vs Wired Surround Sound: Which One Should You Choose?

When people think they no longer have to go to the cinema to watch a movie, they often point to the size of their televisions as the reason why the experience is so similar. Beyond the fact that these screens still aren't nearly as large on average as a theater screen, these people overlook a major component of the theater experience that a large screen doesn't solve.

That major component is sound. Your image quality may be impressive, but if you are just using the speakers built into your television, you cannot be enveloped like you can in a theater. For some, the best they can do is add a soundbar to their setup, which is an improvement but still is limited in delivering that full range of sound.

To get close to that theater experience, you need a true surround sound setup for your home theater system. This can be a costly endeavor, but the results speak literal volumes if done properly. One of the first decisions you have to make when deciding on a surround sound setup is whether you want wired or wireless speakers. Each one has its advantages and disadvantages, and depending on your room setup, budget, and other factors, either would be a major upgrade if you currently lack speakers. It's just a matter of deciding which is right for your needs.