How To Put JBL Headphones In Pairing Mode (And Connect To An Android Device)

JBL's prowess in the audio entertainment industry can clearly be seen through its wide array of products, ranging from budget wireless headphones and earphones fit for casual use, all the way up to professional-grade speakers that can be found in fully-decked-out home theater setups. For its consumer-focused market, JBL has a slew of product offerings. Be it a pair of truly wireless earbuds offering maximum convenience, or the company's ultra-portable series of speakers — there's an option at every price point. Plus, through the wonders of wireless technology, it has never been easier and quicker to pop in your earbuds and start jamming to your favorite tunes.

While advancements in Bluetooth protocols and software features like Google's Fast Pair on Android have made connecting to your wireless headphones almost instantaneous, first-time users will still need to jump through a few hoops to pair their spanking new JBL headphones to their phones, unless of course you somehow find yourself with a 3.5mm-compatible relic of the past.