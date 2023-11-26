How To Use Google Fast Pair On Your Android Phone

One of the most time-consuming experiences Android users have to go through is connecting a new Bluetooth device to your phone or tablet. This typically requires you to put the accessory in pairing mode and hop-skip through multiple steps to enter the Android device's Bluetooth settings to connect the two — and sometimes even repeat the steps until the device is finally connected.

Thankfully, over the years, Google has made improvements to the process, and the most significant change comes in the form of Android's Fast Pair feature. Although Fast Pair isn't new (introduced in 2017), it has been picking up pace with more manufacturers adding support to their Bluetooth accessories — and phone brands have been cutting ties with the headphone jack.

Back in 2021, Google also updated the interface to make Fast Pair easier to use. With this change, when you move close to a Fast Pair-enabled accessory (not already connected to another device), a connection prompt pops up on the phone's screen. This interface is identical to the pop-up on an iPhone or iPad whenever you bring a new pair of AirPods closer.

It's easy to imagine how a pop-up simplifies the setup and eliminates the extra steps, especially for those with limited technology experience. Here's how Fast Pair works, and how to use it.