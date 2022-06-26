Wear OS Finally Gets Fast Pair Feature Ahead Of Pixel Watch Debut

Google has had a somewhat ambiguous relationship with spin-offs of its Android platform on other devices. There hasn't been much confidence in the company's commitment to Wear OS, for example, at least until it launched Wear OS 3 on the Galaxy Watch 4 Series. Even then, it would take even bigger proof of its stakes in the wearable platform, possibly in the form of its very own smartwatch. That finally happened with the confirmation of the Pixel Watch's arrival later this year, and it seems that it is pushing things along, hopefully to the benefit of all Wear OS smartwatches, as well.

After years of speculation and wishes, Google finally confirmed that its very first self-branded smartwatch is coming soon. Granted, we still don't know a lot about the Pixel Watch other than its unique and beautiful design, but its mere existence is enough to get Wear OS believers excited. That it will be using a very old Snapdragon Wear processor might be a bit concerning, but rumors of a custom co-processor could help balance out the performance impact.

The Pixel Watch's significance goes beyond the hardware, though. If Google is playing the smartwatch game for real, it will have to make sure that Wear OS is in the right shape to make its hardware competitive. That seems to be the case with recent improvements in Wear OS, including the launch of the second-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch. Now a new feature has landed on the wearable platform, most likely to pave the way for the Pixel Watch's launch in a few months.