Why Your Android Phone Isn't Finding Bluetooth Devices (And How To Fix It)

The connection between Android phones and Bluetooth devices forms a major component of our modern connectivity paradigm. From our headphones to our cars to our computers, it's thanks to Bluetooth connections that we can sync up our Android phones quickly and seamlessly. Unfortunately, that convenience just makes the moments when we can't make those connections all the more annoying.

On occasion, for one reason or another, your Android phone may either fail to locate nearby Bluetooth-enabled devices in scans, or simply refuse to connect to them. Depending on the make and model of your Android device, you may not have an alternative means of connection like a hard line, so it's important that you get this problem squared away as soon as possible.

Luckily, there are a few tricks you can try in order to get your phone to properly notice Bluetooth-enabled devices and get back to your interconnected life.