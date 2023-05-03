JBL Quantum 910X Review: Xbox Gaming Headset With Spatial Sound A Few Small Issues

As longtime JBL fans can attest, this brand's products can withstand years of rigorous use. That's about where my standard for headphones and earbuds sits; not a pretentious audiophile by any means, but willing to pay good money for something that holds up to regular use and is capable of dynamic, quality sound.

Many casual audiophiles' personal association with JBL stops at poolside waterproof speakers and rubber running earbuds. The brand would like users to become reacquainted with its products in a new light: gaming audio.

JBL has only begun dipping its toes in that water a few years ago when it debuted the Quantum line of products. Headsets are an unexpectedly important purchase when assembling a gaming setup. You need something comfortable, with a long-lasting battery, and excellent sound — and hopefully with a good balance struck between build quality and affordability. JBL's Quantum line recently expanded, including the JBL Quantum 910X, a new wireless gaming headset optimized for Xbox, as part of this brand's still relatively early foray into gaming peripherals. JBL provided a headset for the purpose of this review.