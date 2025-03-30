How Much Power Can A USB Port Deliver & Does Max Output Change Depending On Device?

It's tough to imagine a time before USB, when connecting devices to your computer meant juggling between a myriad of proprietary ports. As a solution, Intel, alongside other companies like Microsoft and IBM, introduced USB, or the Universal Serial Bus, in 1996, and the world of computers and accessories has never been the same since. USB-A is the most popular type of port that can be found on desktop computers, laptops, and power adapters.

In recent years, however, we've seen smartphones, laptops, and accessories switch to USB Type-C, which uses a considerably smaller connector than USB-A. Though the transition hasn't been the most elegant, most smart devices you can purchase now come equipped with USB-C. Apart from being small and reversible, USB-C brings a plethora of technical improvements over its predecessor.

For starters, you see a monumental jump in data transfer rate, which is why the USB-C port on the iPhone (Pro models only) now lets you offload large video files in seconds. USB-C is also prominently known for its fast-charging capabilities. That said, if you plug an accessory into any older USB-A port, it's still going to start charging — though how fast is the real question.

