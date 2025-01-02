What Is USB Type C, And What Can It Do?

To younger computer users, this may come as a shock, but connectivity used to be a lot more complicated. Before USB (short for Universal Serial Bus) took hold as the common standard for connecting peripherals to a computer, there were all sorts of different types of cables and connections to keep track of. Serial ports gave way to the more robust parallel ports, which were most commonly used for printers and scanners but also external storage devices. There was also the standard game port, which was the common standard for joysticks and gamepads but also doubled as the MIDI port for connecting digital musical instruments to your computers. On top of that, there was SCSI (pronounced "scuzzy") for external hard drives, and PS/2 for keyboards and mice, which can still be found on some motherboards. It was a lot to keep track of.

Advertisement

USB and its many revisions helped simplify all of that, and its power delivery elements have also made it an increasingly common charging standard, even on non-computing devices. This has become even more pronounced since the USB-C specification was first published in 2014, and it now dominates the computing landscape for USB devices. With a small, reversible connector, high power output, high data transfer speeds, smarter power delivery technology, and "Alternate Modes" allowing video output over common standards like HDMI and DisplayPort, it's become the USB implementation to beat. Let's take a detailed look at exactly what makes USB Type-C special.