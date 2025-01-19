Are All USB-C Cables The Same? How To Know You're Buying The Right One

After many, many years of competing I/O standards, the introduction of USB (short for Universal Serial Bus) in the late '90s was welcome. USB has dominated for decades as a fast, reliable specification that can be used for all sorts of computer peripherals and is also versatile enough to have charging built into the same port. In more recent years, USB has gotten even better, with the introduction of and increasing standardization of the USB Type-C connector (sometimes shortened to "USB-C"). USB-C has been robust enough, with new and improved features, to (slowly) replace the venerable USB Type-A connector, long considered the "default" version of USB, and is also small enough to almost completely supplant the Micro USB, Mini USB, and USB Type-B connectors. USB-C is faster and capable of both smarter and dramatically higher wattage charging, which is why it's making its way into even non-computer products.

Also helping? Multiple major governments around the world, including India, the European Union, and the state of California, have passed laws requiring that USB Type-C become the standard connector for many types of consumer electronics, especially handheld devices like smartphones and tablets. Now, as a result, even proprietary connector-loving companies like Apple have adopted USB-C, with iPhones defaulting to USB Type-C starting with 2023's iPhone 15. Thanks to these improvements, changes, and moves towards standardization, USB-C is an increasingly big part of our lives, and we need to use quality cables to get the most out of it. Here's how to navigate them.