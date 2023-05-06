5 Best Thunderbolt & USB-C Monitors For Mac

Whether you work in a creative field, like to game on your computer, or are simply looking to maximize your productivity in any number of professions, having a Thunderbolt or USB-C monitor can be a huge advantage. If you usually use a MacBook, additional monitors are especially useful for adding screen size and resolution, but they also pair well in a dual monitor setup with an iMac. If you're using a Mac Mini, Mac Pro, or Mac Studio — which don't come with a display — you'll definitely need an external monitor.

While you might consider connecting a screen with an HDMI or DisplayPort, these days you'll more likely want to go with a Thunderbolt or USB-C monitor. This generation of connecting cables offers data transfer, power, and the ability to daisy chain devices, which can turn your Mac into a much-needed USB hub.

Thunderbolt cables can be over twice as fast as the more universal USB-C standard, but they can be used interchangeably with USB-C ports. There isn't too much of a disadvantage when using a USB-C monitor over a Thunderbolt monitor. Rather, it comes down to the hardware itself, and there are a lot of options to choose from.