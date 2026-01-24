Who Makes Knipex Pliers And Where Are They Manufactured?

For decades, products sporting the "Knipex" label have earned a reputation for quality and are widely considered to be the gold standard for pliers. Knipex even made it to SlashGear's list of the best hand tool brands. A German company that has been making pliers since 1882, Knipex is unique because it has a steadfast focus on a single product category. Unlike typical toolmaker brands that started with a single product before diversifying into selling everything under the sun, Knipex has focused on one single category: pliers.

Given that Knipex has been around for over a century, it's natural that the company's product portfolio has evolved extensively. It has a plier for almost any purpose you could think of, which is why Knipex is often referred to as a "specialist" brand. Despite its ever-widening product portfolio, one thing that hasn't changed in over a century is that almost all of its products are manufactured at its own facility located in Wuppertal, Germany; the key word here being "almost."

However, despite prominently displaying the text "KNIPEX Tools Quality — Made in Germany" on its website, Knipex has also outsourced production of select tools to manufacturing partners outside of Germany. Some Knipex products like these Angled Electricians' Shears and 9 1/2" Crimping Pliers, now clearly state that they are made in Taiwan.