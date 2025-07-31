What Makes Knipex Pliers So Special? (And Does Lowe's Still Sell Them?)

Pliers are some of the most useful and versatile hand tools, and are essential for crafts, DIY projects, and professional work. They are also one of the best options for bending wire and other materials. Among the numerous brands, Knipex pliers are well regarded due to their performance, durability, and quality, attributed to the company's use of premium materials, precise build, and utilizing innovative features that improve their usability and functionality. Knipex pliers are available in the United States at various online and physical shops, including Lowe's, with a limited selection available.

Knipex pliers are distinguished by their versatility and adaptability, allowing one tool to be used for additional tasks aside from its main use, like the pliers wrench, which combines the functionality of two tools in one. Another distinction is the professional-grade quality of the company's products, which makes its tools come at a higher price compared to its competitors. There are numerous options available, as featured in the Knipex catalog, which include various kinds of pliers, wrenches, cutters, and specialized electricians' insulated tools.

Established by Carl Gustav Putsch in 1882, the company began as a metalworking forge that produced handmade tools for tradesmen in the municipality of Cronenberg, Germany. By 1927, the company was capable of manufacturing thousands of pliers weekly, and in 1942, Knipex as a brand was officially registered. A decade later, in the 1950s, the company diversified its product range and modernized its manufacturing capabilities under the leadership of the founder's grandson, Karl Putsch. Today, the company has a strong following, with its Knipex Cobra water pump series as one of its most popular products.