What Tool Should You Be Using To Bend Wire? These Are Your Best Options
For people who work in construction, bending wires is essential for electrical and electronic work, especially in tight spaces. In a jiffy, wires are also a neat way to make hangers, hooks, clips, or fasteners, which you can use to hold everything from your bags, tools, to even lights. However, on a more creative note, bent wires can be useful tools for crafting projects, like making models for your Dungeons and Dragons set up, artistic sculptures, or jewelry making.
When it comes to playing around with wires, it's good to bear in mind that they will have varying gauges, which not only impact the thickness but also how much electricity they can safely manage. Because of this, it's possible that a tool that works for one type of wire may not work for other types of wire. Depending on the type of output you hope to have, the best tool for the wire-bending job will also change. Apart from having the necessary strength to be able to manage the width of the diameter, you also have to take into consideration how precise the bends have to be. So, if you're wondering what tool you should be investing in for your wire-bending needs, we've listed a few types to choose from and some highly-rated ones that you can buy today.
Pliers
One of the simplest (and most effective) ways to bend most types of wires is with tools you probably already have at home: pliers. But, how do you know what pliers are best for your wire-related project? For wire bending tasks that use thin gauge and require a little more precision, pliers that have narrower tips, like needle nose pliers or long nose pliers, are recommended. But if you suspect you'll need a slightly wider jaw for gripping, flat nose pliers can work. And if you need to make a lot of loops, a round nose plier that can do rounded bends might be better for you.
Should you want to invest in your first plier set, which includes all of these and more, WORKPRO's $21.99 7-piece Pliers Set tops the list on Amazon and boasts a positive 4.5-star average rating from 16,000+ buyers. But take note, while buying a set can give you an idea of what type of pliers you actually need, you might still need to get specialized pliers if you're working with unique sizes. For example, if you typically work with thick wires that need more force to get to the right shape, you'll need something like a lineman's pliers that can take it. If you need a reliable one, the Craftsman Linesman Pliers starts at $14.99 for the 8-inch model and has an impressive 4.7-star average rating from over 3,000 people on Amazon.
Wire bender
Should you be looking for a professional wire bending solution for those bulky cables, a wire bender that you can use in tandem with a drive ratchet or breaker bar can be your best friend at the job site. If this sounds like a good plan, a cable bender tool might be worth the purchase. Capable of bending up to 500 mcm, the Rack-A-Tiers Bend-All Knuckle Saver is a pretty compact tool that over 700 Amazon users have given an average rating of 4.4 stars. Made in Canada, Rack-A-Tiers shares that it's manufactured with aircraft aluminum. Priced at $41.99, it boasts a damage-free bending method for both your hands and your wires. While it's not the cheapest option available, several buyers did think it was worth the money.
If you want another aviation aluminum-made model at less than half the cost, BZBMGMO sells a similar wire and cable bender for a little under $12. Apart from working with a ½ inch drive ratchet, it's also meant to be attached to a breaker bar. Although bear in mind, it does have a slightly lower average rating of 4.3 stars from 200 Amazon users. Alternatively, the Zeibot Cable Bender Tool is another highly-rated option at a significantly lower price point with a 4.4-star average rating from over 290 people on Amazon. Available in silver ($9.59) or gold ($9.89), it measures less than 3 inches on its longest side, weighs 4.6 oz, and can be used with a ½ ratchet.
Clip bender
Some tasks, like adding a fence around your estate, come with highly specific and repetitive movements. Sure, you can use needle-nose pliers to hook up clips to posts, but you can also save yourself a lot of trouble by getting a clip bender. Designed to secure T-Post fence clips, the LockNLube Clip Bender works on everything from barbed wire, woven wire, to hog wire. In addition, it's made to function with stock and horse panels, as well as clips up to 12 gauge. Weighing only 5.9 oz, it is 6.75 inches on its longest side or about four golf balls when placed side-by-side.
Coated with anti-rust black oxide, it has a yellow handle for easier visibility. And if you want to support American tool businesses, LockNLube proudly shares that its Clip Bender isn't just made in the United States, but it also uses American steel. So far, more than 2,900 Amazon reviewers have given this steel tool an average of 4.5 stars. Despite a lot of skepticism, several reviewers said that they were impressed with how effective it was. Although some people have mentioned that they thought you still need pliers to get the clips tight enough, and that the hole where the wires are threaded through tends to get larger after several uses. Despite this, 73% of buyers on Amazon still thought it was worth giving five stars, so it's likely going to be worth it if you're planning to install fences in the future.
Jewelry pliers
If you're into adding more stuff in your craft room for your artistic endeavors, you might want to consider special plier sets specifically made for jewelry-related tasks. Not only are they designed to be able to bend the right gauge, but they are also sized appropriately for the more focused task. So, if you're planning to create wire-based jewelry, the WORKPRO 7-piece Jewelers Pliers Set is a high-rated option on Amazon, which more than 4,300 people think is worth giving 4.6 stars. Priced at $24.99, it has seven pliers made of carbon steel with plastic-grip handles, as well as a neat black, zippered storage container.
Alternatively, there's also another popular plier set that jewelry makers have sung praises, the Shynek Jewelry Making Pliers Tools. Housed in a zipper pouch, this pliers set includes eight different pliers: chain nose pliers, round nose pliers, bent nose pliers, end nippers, wire cutters, 6-step bail making pliers, nylon jaw pliers, and crimping pliers. In terms of size, each plier is about the size of a typical soft drink bottle. Over 3,400 Amazon reviews have given this pliers set an average rating of 4.5 stars, with ¾ of people giving it five stars. Although there have been concerns with cutting accuracy, several people have mentioned that it's a great value for its $32.99 price tag. But, if you're running on a limited budget, Shynek also offers a more basic jewelry pliers set under $9 that has the three most important ones.
Wire bending jig
For people who want a wire-bending tool that is capable of producing consistent patterns or complex designs, a wire-bending jig might be up your alley. For $8.95, the JEWEL TOOL Cast Aluminum Wire Bending Jig is a compact solution for soft metal wires, which are typical for craft projects like scrapbooking. Measuring 4.5 inches x 1.6 inches x 1 inch, it comes with a pair of mounting screws, as well as two pairs of steel pegs. While several buyers have praised how portable it is, others have mentioned that they think it works best when mounted.
Another popular wire bending from Amazon is the Artistic Wire Deluxe Jig Kit, which holds an average 4.4-star rating from over 1,700+ mostly satisfied buyers. Designed primarily for jewelry making, it already comes with six different patterns. Priced at $18.49, it measures 5 inches x 4 inches and comes with 30 adjustable pegs that you can move to your preferred layout. Alternatively, if you want a larger jig that is more craft-oriented, such as being able to make letters or small wire sculptures, the We R Memory Keepers Happy Jig is another well-reviewed option for a little over $13. Aside from a larger jig size of 7.5 inches x 6.75 inches x 1 inch, it has more than thrice as many pegs at 95 pcs. Out of the packaging, it also comes with a small pair of pliers and three wires.