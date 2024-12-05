10 Wireless Earbuds That Promise To Never Fall Out While Other Buds Won't Stay In

Whether you're looking to block out a noisy train full of commuters on the way to work or looking for the perfect playlist for a workout, the ability to soundtrack your daily life however you choose is something that many people can't do without. Wireless earbuds are the easiest way to do this — they're less bulky than a pair of headphones and don't get tangled in the way that old-school wired earbuds inevitably do. However, they come with one, potentially very significant downside: some people just can't get them to stay in.

This can be particularly frustrating for anyone looking to wear their earbuds while on the go, and in the worst cases, can make what would otherwise be a perfectly decent pair of earbuds become a completely impractical purchase. Luckily, there are plenty of earbuds on the market that promise to make the constant worry of them falling out a thing of the past.

They're available in a variety of designs. Some sport wingtips that secure them within your ear, while others offer wraparound hooks that not even the most vigorous workout will shake. Others offer even more unusual designs, with clips, stabilizer bars, or some combination of the above. These pairs of secure-fitting earbuds all get strong reviews from both critics and buyers, and many have also been put through their paces by SlashGear's testing team.

