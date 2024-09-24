Nothing Ear (Open) Review: Clever Earbud Design Around The Back And Inside

In the modern era the most ubiquitous item held and continuously used by any person is the mobile phone. They are everywhere and indispensable, but coming in second place accompanying said phones and nearly as ubiquitous are Bluetooth earbuds. Useful for communication and consumption of a broad array of media, earbuds feel almost as indispensable as the phone with which they are paired. And for this reason, a dizzying array of Bluetooth audio devices are available in many different forms and at price points for every budget.

While it can be tough to find Bluetooth earbuds that perfectly meet your needs while delivering good sound quality along with long battery life, tech startup Nothing is trying to deliver just that. Officially launched in 2021, Nothing is a project from Carl Pei, who co-founded mobile phone maker OnePlus, garnering rave reviews for its innovative design while achieving tremendous sales success in just a few short years. Trying to replicate the same success going solo, Pei is rapidly expanding Nothing in a similar fashion by delivering phones with premium features at prices well below the competitors' flagship models, such as its $350 Nothing 2(a) Android smartphone.

To accompany its growing line of mobile phones, Nothing now offers three models of earbuds and provided SlashGear with its newest for testing, the Nothing Ear (open), which I will simply refer to as the earbuds to avoid any awkwardness. Here's how they perform.

