Nothing Phone (2a) Review: Premium Midrange Lights Up

Nothing has taken a tough road and made it look easy so far. Breaking into the mobile landscape is not an easy thing to do, and yet the company has continued to make forward progress with each iteration of its phones. The Nothing Phone (1) was good enough to make people curious about what the Nothing Phone (2) would offer. That phone rose to the challenge.

But now, Nothing is taking a side-step in the Nothing Phone (2a) returning definitively to the midrange. One could argue that the Nothing Phone (2) wasn't necessarily a flagship phone, but it was not midrange either. The Nothing phone (2a) has no such complication; it's a midrange phone, take it or leave it.

That's the big question with this phone. How will Nothing respond when it chooses to not upgrade, and instead decides to supplement its lineup? In some ways, this is more dangerous than trying to introduce a new phone entirely. After all, when you're new to the market, there's nowhere to go but up. Launching a second offering that is designed to be "lesser" means a company has to pick and choose what to cut and what to keep. Now it's time to find out if they made the right calls. This review was written after spending two weeks on a Nothing Phone (2a) Review sample provided by Nothing.