Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold Is Finally A Foldable Worth Spending Your Money On

The similarities to the Pixel Pro extend to the software and AI features that are available, too. That includes the Add Me feature, which allows you to add the photograph taker to a group photo. It also includes the free year of Google One AI Premium, which is a nice add-on. The cameras are capable of all the same tricks, with the exception of the whole "phone is its own tripod" thing that foldables do. Basically, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a Pixel 9 Pro that unfolds into an 8-inch screen.

Advertisement

Adam Doud/SlashGear

That inside screen also takes the square shape of its contemporaries rather than the landscape view of the previous generation, and it's overall much better. I was not opposed to the previous form factor, but Google just didn't do anything with the landscape view except move an app to one side or the other. Maybe that's better for running two apps side-by-side, but that wasn't enough.

The folding Pixel needs to showcase what Android can do with the form factor, so it makes all the sense in the world that Google shifted over to what other manufacturers had settled on. This is a win; but it may be a loss for those who were hoping Google could do more, or just those who preferred the old form factor.

Advertisement