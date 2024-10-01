Sony LinkBuds Open & Fit First Look: AirPods Rivals Count On Fit To Make The Difference

Sony is giving its LinkBuds earbuds range an upgrade for 2024. While the new LinkBuds Open may cause some confusion with their donut-shaped body, and the LinkBuds Fit draw comparisons with Apple's AirPods Pro, it's a little rubber nubbin that might make the biggest difference. Each priced at just shy of $200, the AirPods rivals continue Sony's approach of playing nice with both iPhone and Android. Compared to Apple's buds, though, the rubber protuberance could be what wins wearers over.

Advertisement

It's a welcome update: the snug little fin of Beats' Fit Pro are why they're still my go-to earbuds. Sony's silicone supporter is less firm than the Beats version, however, being filled with air rather than solid rubber. It left the earbuds feeling a little less stable in each ear, though still much preferable — to my tastes, anyway — than a beefier ear tip that has to wedge into the ear canal to stay in place.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The upside to Sony's design is that the silicone supporter is removable and replaceable; there'll be a range of colors, at $9.99 per set. Sony will also offer silicone case covers, at $19.99, with support for mixing and matching the top and bottom cover individually. Select cases — which have a USB-C charge port on the back, though don't support wireless charging — will have marble patterning, where different plastics are mixed during molding and allowed to swirl into a unique finish.

Advertisement