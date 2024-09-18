Bose's Latest QuietComfort Earbuds Lose The Ultra-Premium Price

Exactly two years after the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II were announced, Bose has introduced a toned-down, less premium pair of earbuds simply called the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. While this new product shares its name with Bose's first-generation QuietComfort headphones, it's not a direct successor. Instead, the latest model is positioned below the company's more expensive premium series, bringing the entry price of its ANC-capable earbuds to below $200 — that makes them cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2 we reviewed in 2022.

While not as feature-loaded as the two other high-end options from the company, the 2024 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds don't skimp on essential features. For example, there's support for ANC via a total of six microphones split between the two separate earbuds (a key part of how active noise cancellation works). Bose claims these microphones enable better sound pickup to make the calling experience better, too.

Another key feature is support for tap controls and voice commands, which can be enabled and configured using Bose's QC Earbuds app — the same one that lets users change the equalizer settings and adjust the bass and treble levels. This app can also turn the earbuds into a remote selfie trigger wherein users can keep their connected phones at a distance and tap the earbuds to click a selfie. Joining this is an IPX4 rating, which means the earbuds are water- and sweat-resistant. Bose claims up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge for the product. The included charging case takes the earbuds from 0 to 100% charge in roughly 1.5 hours — a short 20-minute charge gets you three hours of use.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) come in three color options: Black, White Smoke, and Chilled Lilac, and are on sale already for $179.