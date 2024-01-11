CES 2024: 1MORE's Smart Earbuds Help Runners Stay Safe With Improved Sound Awareness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SlashGear is on the floor at CES 2024, where we spent some time hanging out at the 1MORE booth to get a look at its latest earbuds. Designed with runners in mind, the 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 features a wrap-around earbud design that keeps the user's music isolated while allowing external sounds — such as the noise of a car passing — to reach the runner's eardrums, helping them stay safe while on the trail or asphalt.

Though the wrap-around design may leave some consumers worried about weight and comfort, 1MORE says not to worry — the S50 is flexible and weighs only around 10 grams (0.35 oz) per bud. One of the most impressive parts of the earbuds is their fully waterproof design, however, which 1MORE demonstrated by putting the tech in a vat of water. If you like what you see, we have good news: the 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 is available from Amazon now for $139.99.