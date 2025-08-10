4 Essential, Yet Basic Milwaukee Tools Every Handyman Should Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Any handyman will tell you that having the right tools on hand goes a long way. You might assume that means filling your tool box to the brim with advanced gizmos and gadgets, but that's not necessarily the case. It's true that mankind has come a long way since the days of stone-based hand axes, but at the end of the day, how effectively you use a tool far outweighs how many features and functions it possesses. As a result, it's never a bad idea to go back to basics and invest in simpler but nevertheless quality hand tools.

Few companies are as synonymous with quality tools as Milwaukee. Over the course of its over 100-year history, the iconic tool manufacturer has maintained a lofty reputation as developing some of the best-crafted tools on the market, embraced by hobbyists, homeowners, and professional DIYers alike. However, while many might think of Milwaukee as being one of the best power tool brands out there, the company's less tech-heavy offerings are equally worth investing in.

From hammers and pliers to measuring tape and levels, there's no shortage of more-than-capable hand tools available from Milwaukee suited for every profession and occasion. The four tools that we're highlighting today were selected based on a number of factors including their functionality, price, value, and overall customer reception. For a deeper dive into the methodology process that went into this article, read to the end to get our detailed description.