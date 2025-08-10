4 Essential, Yet Basic Milwaukee Tools Every Handyman Should Have
Any handyman will tell you that having the right tools on hand goes a long way. You might assume that means filling your tool box to the brim with advanced gizmos and gadgets, but that's not necessarily the case. It's true that mankind has come a long way since the days of stone-based hand axes, but at the end of the day, how effectively you use a tool far outweighs how many features and functions it possesses. As a result, it's never a bad idea to go back to basics and invest in simpler but nevertheless quality hand tools.
Few companies are as synonymous with quality tools as Milwaukee. Over the course of its over 100-year history, the iconic tool manufacturer has maintained a lofty reputation as developing some of the best-crafted tools on the market, embraced by hobbyists, homeowners, and professional DIYers alike. However, while many might think of Milwaukee as being one of the best power tool brands out there, the company's less tech-heavy offerings are equally worth investing in.
From hammers and pliers to measuring tape and levels, there's no shortage of more-than-capable hand tools available from Milwaukee suited for every profession and occasion. The four tools that we're highlighting today were selected based on a number of factors including their functionality, price, value, and overall customer reception. For a deeper dive into the methodology process that went into this article, read to the end to get our detailed description.
12-Inch Rafter Square
Measuring is a crucial step for a wide variety of jobs to ensure proper evenness and balance. Milwaukee has no shortage of tools to help you in this department, from tape measures to laser meters. However, one less talked about but nonetheless useful little gadget from the company is the handy 12-Inch Rafter Square. While seemingly simple, this item offers a surprising degree of power and functionality for the right person.
Commonly used by carpenters, rafter squares are designed to make marks and measurements against any 45 or 90 degree. This gives them a great advantage when compared to tools such as rulers or tape measures that are difficult to fit into and provide accurate readings of such spaces. Milwaukee's rafter square delivers on convenience with bold laser-etched markings that are easy to see and 1/8-inch notches for enhanced precision. The tool itself is constructed out of tough aluminum, giving it greater durability, while its wide heel helps it better stay in place.
The 12-inch tool can currently be purchased at The Home Depot for $27.97, although a smaller 7-inch model also exists for $18.97. Whichever you choose, you can have peace of mind knowing the majority of buyers have given it their seal of approval. On Home Depot's website, Milwaukee's rafter square holds a near-perfect 4.9 out of five-star rating average from 700 reviewers. Users have responded positively to its lightweight yet sturdy design and easiness to read.
Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife
A blade can have a million and a half uses over the course of a job. Having quick access to something that can cut, score, peel, or trim is never a bad idea and, once again, Milwaukee has you covered. Its Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife is as easy to use and efficient as they come, all while being a powerfully performing tool.
The main draw to this item is its exceedingly easy operation. With a simple press and flip action, the blade is exposed and ready for use. It's similarly easy to conceal when you're done with it, fitting snuggly into the handle and staying in place thanks to an extended metal piece. While the standard general purpose blade that the knife comes with is more than sufficient for most needs, you may also want to swap it out for a more specialized blade depending on the needs of your task.
Once again, the tool makes it easy to do this with the inclusion of a handy quick change button located near the blade. Adding to its convenience are features such as a lanyard holder and belt clip. An especially popular Milwaukee product for Home Depot shoppers, the Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife holds a 4.8 rating average from over 1,800 users. Many have been pleasantly surprised by its sturdiness in the face of a variety of work conditions, although some have had to modify details such as its lock mechanism and lanyard hole to better suit their needs. It currently costs $8.97.
22-Ounce Milled Face Framing Hammer
A hammer might be as classic as a tool gets, but that they're not quite as simple as you might think. In truth, there are a wide array of hammer types to choose from, and understanding their subtle dissimilarities can make a noticeable difference when it's time to work. For those looking for some heft to their hammer then a framing hammer, such as the Milwaukee 22-ounce Milled Face Framing Hammer, could be just what they're looking for.
Framing hammers differ from other common types such as claw hammers in that they sport a straighter head well-suited for tearing and are much heavier overall. While this gives them a disadvantage for smaller-scaled tasks around the house, they're ideal for professionals who need something that packs a punch. Milwaukee's product certainly delivers that, being an over one-pound piece of milled steel. The handle is designed to be comfortable to use for long periods with built-in anti-shock and vibration features. The face's special texture and straight claw design further add to its power and precision.
It currently sports a 4.7 out of five-star rating average from over 1,150 Home Depot buyers. Its great striking power and comfortable use have received praise, as have details such as its magnetic nail holder, with a few longtime users warning that you might experience some chipping over time. As of this writing, it can be purchased for $31.97.
10-Piece Combination Screwdriver Set
A screwdriver is one of those tools that you either recognize the importance of right away, or you forget about entirely until you're in desperate need of one. From homeowner to handyman, it can't be overstated just how essential these tools are. Even better than having one is owning an entire set, giving you a tool for every occasion. The Milwaukee 10-Piece Combination Screwdriver Set fits this description to a tee, with more than enough tool options to choose from.
Within the set are a collection of screwdrivers of various lengths and head types. These include four Phillip head, four slotted head, and two square head screwdrivers. No matter what kind of screw you encounter, or the space allotted, you're bound to find a tool that works for you. Each is made with the quality and durability you'd expect from Milwaukee. Their hex shanks are strong on their own, which is only enhanced by their magnetic tips that allow for increased sturdiness. Likewise, the handle is solidly built while remaining comfortable to grip for extended periods.
This is another highly-rated item under the Milwaukee banner, with a 4.8 rating average on Home Depot's website. While a number of customers have complained of the set's lack of adequate storage, the vast variety available and their durability has more than made up for it. The full set can be purchased for $37.97.
Why we chose these tools
There's plenty to consider before getting a Milwaukee tool, and just as much when recommending them. It was crucial that anything we selected would be items we'd feel comfortable using ourselves as avid tool lovers, so we made it a point to weigh everything on a similar scale before making a choice.
The first thing we looked at was how each tool operated. We sought an array of functions to include as a way of diversifying the list as a whole, while also judging each tool on its own merits. Even without elaborate features, it was important that each tool served a primary purpose that could prove versatile enough to suit various professions. We could then judge the price and value of each product. We aimed to keep this list as budget-friendly and economical as possible, while also making sure you'd get the best bang for your buck. To do this, we carefully assessed the functionality and reception of each tool to determine if they warranted their price tag.
From there, we looked at the overall reception and ratings of our selections. With all of our tools being sold at The Home Depot, we favored items listed among the top-rated tools within their respective category from the retailer. Even then, we still made sure to go through individual reviews on the site to take note of any recurring criticisms brought up by customers.