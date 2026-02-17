15 Multi-Tool Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
By definition, a multi-tool is a single tool that carries out multiple functions. It's accurate to think of these helpful gadgets this way, but another way to view multi-tools is as a tool that fits well in multiple situations. A multi-tool can serve as a compact replacement for lots of larger tools you might bring along on a camping trip, pack in an emergency kit for your vehicle, or stow in a smaller home tool bag or junk drawer for everyday needs.
If you don't already have a multi-tool to call your own, one of the first decisions you'll need to make is which brand to shop. Which multi-tool brands stand out as the best, and which brands should you avoid? We've got you covered with this extensive ranking of multi-tool brands from worst to best based on a variety of deciding factors, which you can read more about in our methodology at the end of this post.
Amazon Basics, DeWalt, Husky, Ryobi, and Others
If you're searching for a high-quality multi-tool that'll be a reliable pocket companion for years to come, it's a smart idea to invest in one from a company that prioritizes multi-tools and/or knives as one of its priority products (ie, the ones that appear later on this list). In other words, avoid multi-tools haphazardly thrown together by big-name tool companies seemingly looking to check off a box and add a different tool to their lineups. This includes the DeWalt MT16 Multi-Tool, the Husky 13-in-1 Multi-Tool, the Ryobi 14-in-1 Compact Multi-Tool, the Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Multi-Tool, and any other one-off multi-tools from companies with prominent power tool lineups.
It's important to note that these tools aren't necessarily going to break the first time you use them or feel like poor quality. The 8-in-1 multi-tool is actually among the Amazon Basics tools we'd recommend. However, when compared to brands that practically live and breathe these products, Amazon Basics, DeWalt, Ryobi, Husky, and brands like them pale in comparison to the likes of Leatherman or Victorinox. If you're shopping on a tight budget, it'd be a better idea to go with Gerber, Daicamping, Wetols, or even Harbor Freight's Gordon brand instead.
Schrade
Schrade may have more multi-tool variants than many other brands, but the quality simply isn't there, and that's why it's second to last in our ranking. In total, Schrade has four multi-tool options to choose from, though only three of these designs center around pliers. On the low end, there's the $31 Tough Tool, which has 19 unique functions, a stainless steel handle, and a 2Cr steel blade with a black oxide finish. Schrade's most expensive tool is the $58 Clench Multi-Tool, which has the same stainless steel handle and a black oxide-finished, 2Cr steel blade, but only has 10 different functions.
You can often find Schrade multi-tools at a slightly cheaper price via its Amazon storefront, but make sure you read through recent customer reviews before you buy. Through Schrade's official website and a few other online retailers, reviews for these multi-tools aren't fantastic. Some customers note that their old Schrade tools were made in America, whereas new variants are made in China and appear to use less high-quality materials. Luckily, Schrade does have a limited lifetime warranty that will cover defects in materials and workmanship.
Wetols
Wetols has multiple products to its name, but only two multi-tool designs available through Amazon. That said, the Wetols 21-in-1 Multi-Tool is a best-selling option that's surprised many Amazon users with impressive quality for its price. This tool is available in silver or titanium gray for $38 and $26, respectively, constructed with hardened stainless steel throughout, and features a blade, a six-inch ruler, various pliers, a saw, openers for cans and bottles, and eight different screwdriver bits.
The only other option the brand currently has for sale is the 27-in-1 Multi-Tool, priced at $52. Similar to Wetol's smaller tool, it's constructed with hardened stainless steel and features many of the same tools, like multiple types of pliers, a ruler, an opener for cans and bottles, and a blade, though this tool's blade is split into a simple sharp edge and a serrated blade. Unique to this 27-in-1 design is a hammer, a window breaker, a whistle, a fire starter, spring-action scissors, and a double-tooth saw. Both Wetols multi-tools are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, according to the Amazon listings.
Swiss Tech
Swiss Tech is a solid multi-tool brand, but it fails to rank higher than this simply because of its limited catalog and the materials used. Admirably, Swiss Tech was founded by Swiss-American Engineer Larry K. Legg because he was inspired by Switzerland's "rich history of craftsmen." But unlike Victorinox, a company founded in Switzerland that's never been sold, Swiss Tech was founded in Ohio and has since been sold to Greatstar USA, the parent company of Arrow, WorkPro, and SK Tools.
Currently, only five or six multi-tool designs are available from Swiss Tech, depending on how you'd classify a "multi-tool." If we're looking strictly at multi-tools that center around a pair of pliers, there are three Swiss Tech multi-tools to shop at Walmart for $30, $60, and $70, respectively. The $30 Uberall Multi-Tool uses stainless steel and features 11 tools, the $60 Praktisch Multi-Tool mentions an AUS-8 steel blade among 17 total tools, and the $70 Taktstock Multi-Tool similarly has an AUS-8 steel blade, but boasts 26 tools inside. All of these tools are backed by Swiss Tech's limited lifetime warranty, which covers any defects in materials and workmanship.
Daicamping
Although you can occasionally spot these multi-tools on Amazon, the most reliable way to shop is via Daicamping's store page on AliExpress. There are a ton of different tools to browse, mostly ranging from about $12 to $40 on sale. Many Daicamping tools can be vague in regards to the type of materials used. For example, the Daicamping DL7 Multi-Tool says both the handle and the blade are constructed with stainless steel, but the listing title says it has a titanium alloy handle.
Overall, Daicamping has amassed a ton of positive customer reviews and ratings in its AliExpress store, but we've ranked it below other brands because its multi-tools aren't as widely available as other options and some listings have mismatched information within them. On top of these details, there isn't any warranty information available from Daicamping or customers via online forums. At the very least, customers will be able to take advantage of free returns through AliExpress for 90 days after the date of purchase.
Gordon
A fantastic place for tool enthusiasts and service professionals to shop, Harbor Freight is full of budget-friendly finds from its many in-house brands. In mid-2025, the store released the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool and it quickly became a customer favorite. It's not hard to find posts on Reddit of customers celebrating scoring the multi-tool with other multi-tool lovers, and comparing it favorably to more expensive, similarly equipped products.
The Harbor Freight-owned brand currently has this multi-tool set to sell for $45, though when it first launched, it only cost $40. It's made with a stainless steel frame and blade, tools that can lock, and a removable belt clip. Just a few of the built-in tools include a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, a bit driver, scissors, openers for bottles and cans, a diamond-coated file, an eight-inch ruler, and a window breaker. The tool's listing only mentions a 90-day warranty to cover defects in materials and workmanship, but some customers say Harbor Freight has confirmed a lifetime warranty for it.
Bibury
Bibury multi-tools are huge on Amazon, with multiple listings gathering thousands of happy customers leaving positive reviews and five-star ratings. The Bibury Mini Multi-Tool Pliers specifically were even named one of our favorite mini tools in 2025. This tiny but mighty multi-tool is one of roughly 15 options the brand has for sale, sitting on the cheaper end.
At $90, the Bibury BI2049TI Multi-Tool is the brand's priciest multi-tool costs more upfront about the premium materials it's crafted with. It features a titanium alloy handle, a main blade made with Damascus steel, and 9Cr18M carbon steel used elsewhere. Other Bibury tools simply mention stainless steel in the title, but aren't clear about which type of steel is used and where in the tool. Though the company gains points for having numerous tools for a variety of budgets, we're penalizing it slightly for not having an advertised warranty. Instead, customers have a 15-day return window through the company's site and the typical 30-day return window for most Amazon items.
Goat Tools
Goat Tools makes quite a great multi-tool, but the brand currently only has this single tool to its name. Originally a project backed by fans on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the Goat Tools multi-tool is the "most versatile and customizable multi-tool on the market," according to the company. The base tool retails for $129 and uses a variety of materials, including hardened 420 stainless steel, 440C, S35vn, and 440A steels. There are 17 different modules that you can buy to replace, swap, or simply rearrange whenever you need to.
Or, there's the pricier $362 package that includes the Goat Tools multi-tool core and nine modules for it, but this option is currently sold out through the company's online store and it's unclear whether it'll come back in stock. If it doesn't, you can build your own multi-tool by purchasing a core tool and adding your own preferred modules to your cart before checkout. Whatever you end up buying, it's covered by Goat Tools' lifetime warranty and 100-year guarantee, which states that "If one of our tools breaks for any reason, any time, for any one — we will replace it."
SOG Knives
At the time of writing, SOG Knives has about 15 unique multi-tool options, many of which come in different colors and are available as budget-friendly tools you can pick up at Target. The most affordable tool SOG Knives has in stock is the $17 MacV Tool, an incredibly compact tool equipped with twelve different functions. Alternatively, the most expensive option is the SOG PowerAccess Assist MT, a fully decked out multi-tool with one-handed assisted opening, 21 different tools, and "gear-driven pivot points" that work to give you better grip and leverage.
SOG uses a variety of steels in its knives, including entry-level options like stainless and 3Cr13 steel, "select quality" options like AUS-8, D2, and 7Cr17MoV, and premium options like CPM S35VN, CTS XHP, and VG-10. In addition, the brand says that most of its knives are cryogenically treated to make them more durable. All of SOG's knives and blades are covered by a limited lifetime warranty, which covers any defects due to materials or workmanship. You can also take advantage of free sharpening services from SOG, but there is a $10 charge for shipping and handling.
RockTol
Similar to NexTool, RockTol is an up and coming brand trying to shake things up in the world of multi-tools. It currently offers six different multi-tool designs, roughly half the size of NexTool's current catalog. Some tools mention specific types of steel used, like the pricier SK05VGB multi-tool, which features a 3-inch blade made with VG-10 high-carbon steel, a main body made with 3Cr13 stainless steel, and saw blades made with "high-quality steel with black coating."
Meanwhile, RockTol's most affordable $25 SK03 multi-tool only mentions stainless steel. Despite being vague about the type of steel used here, the SK03 has 16 unique tools packed inside, an impressive feat for such a small tool. Whether you go for RockTol's most expensive multi-tool at $90 or opt for one of its cheaper variants, they're all covered under the company's 5-year warranty, which covers any defects in materials and/or workmanship, but won't cover loss, theft, abuse, alteration, and a few other specific scenarios.
Gerber
Buying from a high-quality, reputable brand like Leatherman and Victorinox can hurt your wallet a lot, especially if you're prone to misplacing your multi-tool or being quite rough with it. That's why having a decent budget-friendly multi-tool brand is so important. Among those, Gerber is one of the best. We frequently see Gerber multi-tools worth buying under $50 on Amazon, and because they're so inexpensive, there's much less fear around losing it or damaging it.
At the time of writing, Gerber has a pool of around 40 multi-tools to shop, and they're not all super cheap. At $27, the Gerber Splice tool is the most budget-friendly and comes with 10 different tools. The most high-end option is the Gerber Center-Drive Plus, a $165 multi-tool with 14 tools, but if you're going to spend that much on a multi-tool, we'd recommend looking at Leatherman or Victorinox instead. No matter which Gerber tool you opt for, it's made with a 100% high-grade stainless steel and backed by the Gerber Guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty in North America and a 25-year limited warranty outside North America.
NexTool
Another brand with an eye for innovation is NexTool, which currently offers 11 unique multi-tools. At the lower end, there's the $20 Mini Sailor Pliers Lite, a compact, lightweight option made with 30Cr13 and 20Cr13 steel and fitted with 10 tools, including screwdrivers, pliers, wire cutters, a SIM card needle, a bottle opener, and scissors. Flipping to the priciest pick, there's the $60 Gemini NexTool, which is made with 30Cr13 and 420J1 steel, weighs around 270 grams with a rechargeable battery inside, and offers 13 different tools, including an electric screwdriver with multiple bits, different plier types, scissors, openers, and more.
Each multi-tool's handle is most commonly made with Aluminum 5052 and comes with a 10-year warranty that starts from the date of sale. As with most warranties, NexTool's 10-year warranty covers defects in materials and/or workmanship, but doesn't cover any damage due to the customer's own accidents, alterations, misuse, or normal wear and tear.
Roxon
Roxon is one of the most innovative multi-tool brands around right now, thanks to the use of premium materials like D2 steel and G10 and its flagship product, the Flex Companion Multitool. This $50 modular multi-tool comes with six essential tools and two bonus tools pre-installed and space for up to five more long tools of your choosing. Then, there's the Flex Modular, a more traditional multi-tool that costs $88 and can be customized with up to 10 compatible one-slot parts and two long tools.
In total, Roxon has about 15 good multi-tool options available right now, but the brand is constantly adding to its collection. Roxon offers a 25-year warranty on all of its multi-tools that covers any manufacturing defects. On top of that warranty, the brand also has a 30-day return policy for new, unused tools in their original packaging. Some returns can be made for free, but if you need to make a return out of personal preference or due to late delivery, you'll have to pay for shipping to return the multi-tool.
Victorinox
The biggest competitor to Leatherman is Victorinox, home of the famous Swiss Army Knife and all of its variations. Comparing the Swiss Army Knife to Leatherman tools is a common battle for anyone looking for a good pocket-sized tool, but Victorinox actually has a line of multi-tools in addition to its many Swiss Army Knife options. There are about 15 unique multi-tools made by Victorinox, the most affordable of which is the Swiss Tool Spirit X at $145, about $50 less than its priciest option, the Swiss Tool BS at $210.
Victorinox is very upfront about the materials it uses in its pocket knives and multi-tools. The company uses Martensitic stainless steel in most blades and tools and Damascus steel in its Limited Edition pocket knives. A slight step above Leatherman's 25-year limited warranty, Victorinox offers a lifetime warranty on its knives, which doesn't cover damage due to typical wear and tear, abuse, accidents, and any other non-manufacturing defects.
Leatherman
Among multi-tool enthusiasts, you'll most frequently see one brand recommended over all others: Leatherman. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option with a few tools or a multi-tool that's pricey but ready for any situation, Leatherman has plenty of options. To be more specific, the brand currently has 24 different multi-tools to choose from, and each one is crafted to last for years. The most affordable option is the Micra multi-tool, a $50 best-selling Leatherman pick packed with 10 tools, and the most luxurious option is the Arc multi-tool, a $250 beauty fitted with 20 tools.
Leatherman uses a variety of steel types in its knife blades, including 420HC steel, CPM MagnaCut, S30V, and 154CM, in order to suit a variety of budgets and multi-tool needs. This brand's multi-tools are backed by a 25-year limited warranty, though it doesn't cover any non-manufacturing situations, like abuse, theft, loss, rust, oxidation, or any other type of corrosion.
Methodology
To compile this ranking of multi-tool brands from worst to best, we first had to make a list of the most popular multi-tool brands at present. Some brand picks were obvious, like Leatherman, Victorinox, and Gerber, but to ensure we weren't leaving out any obscure or up-and-coming brands, we sourced information via multiple Reddit posts on r/multitools, tool enthusiast websites like GearLab, and video reviews and roundups for multi-tools on YouTube.
Once we had all 15 brands we wanted to consider for this list, it was time to arrange them from worst to best. We used a variety of factors to rank these brands, including the quality of materials used and the brand's transparency on materials, the overall range of multi-tools available by each brand, the price to quality ratio to determine value, and each brand's warranty and/or return policies, if any. The information used to rank these brands is accurate as of early 2026.