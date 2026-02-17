15 Multi-Tool Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

By definition, a multi-tool is a single tool that carries out multiple functions. It's accurate to think of these helpful gadgets this way, but another way to view multi-tools is as a tool that fits well in multiple situations. A multi-tool can serve as a compact replacement for lots of larger tools you might bring along on a camping trip, pack in an emergency kit for your vehicle, or stow in a smaller home tool bag or junk drawer for everyday needs.

If you don't already have a multi-tool to call your own, one of the first decisions you'll need to make is which brand to shop. Which multi-tool brands stand out as the best, and which brands should you avoid? We've got you covered with this extensive ranking of multi-tool brands from worst to best based on a variety of deciding factors, which you can read more about in our methodology at the end of this post.