This Company Lets You Pick Your Favorite Things For A Custom Multitool

If you're a child of the 1980s, you probably remember MacGyver, that resourceful, all-around good guy who didn't carry a weapon, but a multitool and duct tape instead. That little gadget got Mac out of a lot of jams, but what if it didn't have just the right tool for the job? It always did, of course, this is TV we're talking about, but in real life, those multitools may not always have just what we need.

There are many companies that sell multitools in a range of prices, sizes, and features, with Amazon selling some for under $50, but multitool company Roxon developed customizable tools to meet both indoor and outdoor needs. The Flex Modular Ecosystem, which includes three different multitools, is intended to allow users to have the tools they need on hand and then swap them out when they require a different set of tools.

The quick-change mechanism lets users swap from one tool to another in seconds, with no other tools required. The ecosystem includes the full-size Flex Modular Multitool, the Flex Companion, and the smallest Mini Flex Companion, and tools that are interchangeable with all three products. You can purchase each tool separately or as a set from Roxon for $159.99 at the time of this writing.