This Company Lets You Pick Your Favorite Things For A Custom Multitool
If you're a child of the 1980s, you probably remember MacGyver, that resourceful, all-around good guy who didn't carry a weapon, but a multitool and duct tape instead. That little gadget got Mac out of a lot of jams, but what if it didn't have just the right tool for the job? It always did, of course, this is TV we're talking about, but in real life, those multitools may not always have just what we need.
There are many companies that sell multitools in a range of prices, sizes, and features, with Amazon selling some for under $50, but multitool company Roxon developed customizable tools to meet both indoor and outdoor needs. The Flex Modular Ecosystem, which includes three different multitools, is intended to allow users to have the tools they need on hand and then swap them out when they require a different set of tools.
The quick-change mechanism lets users swap from one tool to another in seconds, with no other tools required. The ecosystem includes the full-size Flex Modular Multitool, the Flex Companion, and the smallest Mini Flex Companion, and tools that are interchangeable with all three products. You can purchase each tool separately or as a set from Roxon for $159.99 at the time of this writing.
How the Flex Modular tools work
The largest of the Flex Ecosystem, the Flex Modular Multitool, starts at $88. It features built-in pliers and slots for 10 implements, with more than 40 tools available for those 10 spots. When you invest in the Flex Modular, you'll receive the multitool and nine modules, including needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, scissors, two screwdrivers, wire strippers, a knife, and a ruler. The smaller Flex Companion, which is $50, has six tools preinstalled and comes with a total of eight, such as a Phillips screwdriver, a ruler, a file, and more. You can also purchase only the frames of each of these tools and then buy the tools separately for the ultimate in customization. The frames are $40 and $19.98, respectively.
The Mini Flex Companion is $39.99 and made only for short tools, such as a screwdriver and a box cutter. It has room for seven short tools and one bonus tool. Just the frame is available for $17.99. After you purchase the basic tool or the frame, you can add to your modular system with new tools and implements. There are dozens to choose from, including accessories for fishing, first aid, bicycling, and gun care. Prices range from $5 to $14.50, depending on which tool you select. When you switch out the implements, a locking design keeps them in place as you're using them, and a slider lock keeps all the tools safely in place when not in use. Beyond the company's website, Roxon products are sold on Amazon and at retailers including Walmart.