10 Amazon Tools Under $25 That Are Actually Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying tools is a perfect example of getting exactly what you pay for. Spending good money on a quality toolset means said toolset can likely be passed down across multiple generations, and going dirt-cheap means asking Santa for a replacement each Christmas.
Decent budget tools are out there, sure — these 12 Harbor Freight finds are no-brainers, while these 12 hand tools from Amazon punch above their price point. Still, the cheaper it gets, the closer you reach mass-produced junk from a bizarre all-caps brand name that will have vanished into the mist to rebrand when the tool falls apart and you demand a refund. If we're talking $25, max, are there any cheap tools at or near that price point that aren't destined for the trash can, and that actually do their job well?
We've done the research for you and hand-selected tools you can buy for $25 or less. Rather than big jack-of-all trades cheap tool sets, we'll stick with single-purpose tools for a variety of use cases. Importantly, we're focusing on tools from known brand names with established reputations and steering away from those brands with said all-caps throwaway names. Everything on this list has a large quantity of high reviews — here are 10 that you can add to your Amazon cart, right now.
Klein Tools 32500 11-in-1 Screwdriver
An essential item everyone needs in their home tool kit is a good screwdriver, and the Klein Tools 32500 11-in-1 is an excellent choice. It retails at $25.84, but frequently drops in price to as low as $11.18. The 11-in-1 part is more correctly 8-plus-3-in-1 — eight heat-treated screwdriver bits plus three nut drivers. All the standard configurations come included for Phillips, Slotted, Torx, and Square bits and drivers, but you can also swap in your own hex bits if needed. If you're still used to set screwdrivers without interchangeable tips, then trust us when we say being able to swap them out with the magnetic ones is a game changer.
Despite being so cheap, the Klein Tools 11-in-1 screwdriver has a staggering amount of high reviews. At the time of writing, there is a 4.8-star average across over 26,000 reviews — not an easy feat on the Amazon marketplace. 86% of those reviews are 5 stars, with another 10% 4 stars. Negative leaning reviews seem to focus on random aspects such as the bits being a bit too tight to handle, not being grippy enough, or the screwdriver struggling to enter smaller spaces. Nitpicks, really.
However, if you're tired of hand-driven tools and want the convenience of something that does the turning for you, here are 12 of the best electric screwdrivers on the market. Be prepared to spend more than $25, though.
Roxon CM1349 SPARK Multitool
The Swiss Army Knife tools have way more alternative uses than you may have realized, from carrying logs to picking locks. They're not too expensive either — the original brand-name knife from Victorinox costs less than $40. If you really want something in that $25 or less range though, the Roxxon CM1349 SPARK Multitool is a great choice.
It packs 14 tools (compared to the Swiss Army Knife's 15) into a more rugged frame that appeals to anyone who wasn't a fan of the glossy red design. To quote Roxon's listing, this includes a "saw, knife, can opener, bottle opener, flat screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, needlenose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutters ... flint stone, whistle, reamer, scraper and awl." If a multi-tool still finds the space to fit a whistle, we'd venture that it's not missing anything.
Each tool has a convenient lock-in mechanism and it comes with a clip to hang it from your belt. The nylon and fiber plastic keeps it at a light 236 grams while making it rust free and durable enough that Roxon offers a 25-year warranty on the tool. To avoid any knives popping out on accident, all the tools can be locked into place with a single switch — a great safety feature whether you're using it at home with kids, at work, or in the great outdoors.
There's lots of useful high-tech camping gadgets you can buy in 2025, but at the end of the day, the multi-tool remains the go-to classic.
Kreg KMA2900 Multi-Mark
"Measure twice, cut once," the old adage goes. The KREG KMA2900 Multi-Mark Multi-Purpose Marking & Measuring Tool helps you make sure the measurements for those cuts are right on the money. The tool caters itself specifically to woodworkers for trim work, mitered corners, leveling, and everything in between. The sliding ruler adjusts to three angular positions and the reveal gauge helps get those gaps just right. For those of our friends across the pond living in the future with metric measurements, the tool has millimeter measurements as well.
The 4.6 star review average across over 5,300 reviews confirms that the KREG is built to last and gets the job done. Many point out that this is a tool that not only replaces your measuring tape, but many other measuring implements into a single package. The KREG retails for $16.98. While you're at it, check out our list of woodworking tools for under $20 to complete your budget toolset.
711L Mini Ratchet Wrench
Finding a decent ratchet for a good price is easy. Harbor Freight even sells a 24K gold-plated ratchet for a cool $59.99. Finding one that's portable and able to reach tight spaces is another story. For a ratchet that ticks those boxes and punches well above its size and price, we can't recommend the 711L Mini Ratchet enough.
This 1/4 inch ratchet measures just over 2 inches long and yet supports full hex heads and a 60-tooth adjustment gear for precision turns. Despite quite literally being small enough to sit in your palm, it's no slouch, withstanding up to 22 lb-ft of force. The base supports hex head bits, such as for a screwdriver, doubling the versatility of such a tiny tool. It's hard to ask for much more at a retail price of $19.90.
Full disclosure — this is not meant to replace your big-boy set of ratchets. This is for, say, trying to adjust a bolt that's in a tight spot in the engine block where other tools either can't reach or don't have enough clearance. Since it's quite literally pocket-sized, it's a tool you can keep with you all day long without needing an entire toolkit hanging off your waist.
If for whatever reason you need to bring a ratchet with you — such as for an emergency car repair kit — then this will beat out another ratchet as far as space savings and bang for buck. If you buy a handle attachment for the base, however, it can become an almost-full-sized ratchet in two seconds.
Knipex Cobra XS Pipe Wrench and Water Pump Pliers
Keeping with the theme of small tools that do big jobs surprisingly well, we have the Knipex Cobra XS Pipe Wrench and Water Pump Pliers. This one is about double the 711L Ratchet, measuring just under 4 inches. The size belies its power and versatility once more. The pliers' tiny self-locking jaws can adjust to an impressive 11 different adjustment positions for its 60 HRC (read: specially hardened for durability) teeth.
According to the listing, the Knipex Cobra is capable of gripping nuts 24mm in diameter (0.94 inches) and pipes up to 28mm (1.1 inches). For anything larger, you would probably need the extra lever power of a larger wrench anyway. These pliers fit in your pocket, same as the 711L, and can do a decent chunk of the work that you'd think was only doable with their standard big-brother version.
So who are these pliers for? Anyone who needs something portable that can get into small spaces with limited clearance. It might also be a great beginner tool for any little ones with little hands who you want to pass down your handyman skills to. It could also come in handy for hobbyists working on delicate projects that need the Knipex Cobra's small jaws to hold and maneuver pieces. DIY desktop computer builders might like it for upgrading or repairing a PC if you want to secure the mounting pegs for the motherboard well, or need a stronger grip when plugging in headers and fans. The uses for these pliers are wide and varied.
Klein Tools 32933M 6-in-1 Metric Impact Socket Set
The Klein Tools 32933M 6-in-1 Metric Impact Socket Set is yet another example of a powerful tool concealed in a small form factor — seeing a theme yet? In one 5-inch tool you have six flip sockets that, once removed, can be rotated to either side and locked into the shaft's business end for use on a power drill or hex screwdriver.
The color-coding makes it easy to tell them apart and more quickly identify the one you need once you become accustomed to them — especially helpful for those with dyslexia, where so many numbers tend to blend together in your head. There's no required order for storage either; If you only use two specific sizes, you can keep them at the top end for immediate access.
The rare-earth-metals magnets ensure sockets secure quickly and easily, and the set is built with impact rated materials for workplaces where tools like these need to be tough if they're going to last the day. The 4.8-star average bodes well for this socket set, with most users praising its functionality and durability.
If you plan to use this more with elbow grease than with a drill, we recommend the Klein Tools 32910RCHT Impact Driver Set, which includes these impact drivers and the hex handle for them. Of course, it will fit onto any pre-existing tool that supports the hex standard. If you're looking for more hand tools like sockets, drivers, and multi-tools, check out our list of 12 hand tools that are actually worth buying on Amazon.
8-In-1 Multi Blades Hand Saw
A major brand-name cordless reciprocating saw is a staple for everything from cutting tree branches, to 2x4s, to pipes, but the snakebite back-and-forth hacksaw motion isn't always the most precise. It's a tool that would come more in handy during the zombie apocalypse than a precision cut for a woodworking project. For something that uses the same blades but is a bit more controlled — and doesn't require batteries — try the Toolan 8-In-1 Multi Blades Hand Saw. The saw already comes with eight different types of saw blades for various uses, but it can support your own in a pinch.
Being so lightweight, easy to use, and versatile makes the TOOLAN a great choice at home or out and about. For example, it could be a much less risky way to cut tree branches above your head, especially if you might need to climb up a ladder to reach them. It will also fit into small spaces that a reciprocating saw cannot for the odd job that requires it. Since it doesn't have batteries, you can throw it in a to-go tool kit and forget about it until the moment you need it at some point later on.
Engineer PZ-58 Screw Removal Pliers
Nothing is as frustrating as removing a stripped screw. There are tons of DIY ways to remove a stripped screw using brute force and everyday items, sure, but the end result is often sweating, cursing, and potentially causing damage to the thing it's screwed into. If you often find yourself running against these little demons from hell, then a pair of screw removal pliers will really hit the spot.
Our recommendation is the Engineer PZ-58 Screw Removal Extractor Pliers. Removing stripped screws with a normal set of pliers tends to be the sort of thing that requires enough grip strength to provoke premature arthritis, but these pliers have special jaws with serrations that allow it to clamp down and lock the head in place, like a crocodile might latch onto its struggling prey and never let them go again. They're slim too, meaning they can snag screws in tight housings or in areas with limited clearance.
Since screw removal will involve lots of twisting and turning, the plier handles forgo the typical dipped sleeve that often slides off the plier handles and ruins your hold for a more solid grip. They're spring-loaded as well, so they can make quick work of a whole series of old stripped screws that would otherwise beleaguer you. A good sales pitch so far, but does it actually work? The 4.8-star average across over 9,000 reviews seems to agree. The only common nitpick reviews have is that the pliers aren't always small enough to fit in tight spaces as advertised — so your mileage may vary.
iFixit Moray Driver Kit
So far we've given priority to jobs in the garage or the shop, but what if the tools you're looking for need to be small and nimble to avoid damaging motherboards and other delicate electronics? iFixit is the king of repairability when it comes to electronics, not just because of its awesome video tutorials, but also because of the great tools it sells for removing and replacing basic components in computers and smartphones.
The iFixit Moray Driver Kit is a godsend whether you want to replace a phone battery, upgrade a Steam Deck SSD, or anything in between. Included are 32 precision bits, including all those uncommon star-pattern screw types that you won't find in the average toolbox. Plus, there's a SIM ejection tool in case you can't find a paperclip.
The Moray Driver Kit comes with all the essentials for this type of work. The magnetic tips prevent screws from falling into the bowels of your electronics. The flared handle's grippy middle helps remove tough screws, and the wide top is perfect for quickly spinning out an already-loosened screw. iFixit even thought of the little things, like making the toolkit's lid attach magnetically so it can last much longer than plastic hinges.
If all of that somehow wasn't enough, iFixit is one of the few in the tool industry to guarantee this driver kit for life. Even if you only replace your phone battery once in a blue moon, the $19.95 asking price is cheap enough that you risk very little buying it and keeping it around for those random electronics surgeries.
Canary Corrugated Cardboard Cutter
Tariffs are the bane of every industry, and tools are no exception. Harbor freight tools will likely get more expensive if any new, higher tariff is imposed. Amazon prices are about to spike, so we may well see a rush of people buying up what they can before things become prohibitively expensive, which means a lot of boxes that need to be opened.
Tariffs or not, you've got cardboard boxes that get unnecessarily mangled with a pair of scissors or a kitchen knife — and even if you have an actual box cutter, there's a better way. The CANARY Corrugated Cardboard Cutter is a cheap $8.40 tool the slices through a cardboard box almost quite literally like a knife through hot butter.
Thanks to a brilliantly engineered set of serrated teeth, a light sawing motion is all it takes to slash through cardboard, stretch wrap, tough packaging straps, and any other uncooperative packaging standing between you and that cool new gadget. Since it's so easy to use, you can effortlessly break down boxes, cutting them to whatever shape you need to fit them in the bin. The rounded end works for peeling stickers off without damaging the cardboard, such as remove the shipping label for reuse. Plus, the non-stick coating means neither sticky labels nor tape will catch or trap the blade.
It's so good at cutting that CANARY even advertises using it for cardboard crafts with children — and it says it's "hard" to cut yourself with the tool, meaning this is definitely what you want your kids using instead of a box cutter razor. The raving 4.7-star average across over 8,000 reviews seals the deal.
How we chose these tools
SlashGear maintains strict standards when it comes to choosing recommended products. We require a certain amount of reviews with a high star average, and use various online tools to weed out those that have been influenced by false reviews. We do our best to avoid flash brands that appear to sell cheap knockoffs and don't have the reputation of a more established company.
For this article our first criteria was, of course, that the product be $25 or less — although depending on regional pricing and vendor price changes, this may vary from person to person. Almost every product on this list was chosen with the additional criteria that it goes on sale for much less than $25 on a regular basis.
Aside from that, we worked hard to provide a wide variety of tools for a wide variety of cases, appealing to people who need these tools for professional manual labor and those working on home DIY projects and hobbies. Given that the $25 ceiling is fairly limiting, we tried to focus less on large tool sets that prioritize quantity over quality — like an ultra-cheap Harbor Freight toolset — and instead tools with a fairly narrow use case that do their one job exceptionally well.
Just about every tool on this list could make a great addition to your tool bag. Where possible, we have included other recommendation lists that offer alternatives beyond the $25 price point, and for powered tools.