11 Of Our Favorite Mini Tools Released In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every year, we see a plethora of mini tools launch from big power tool brands, but they're not all created equally. Some involve clear trade-offs in quality and function — especially budget options — while a select few manage to balance usefulness, comfort, durability, and aesthetics.

If you're looking to expand your collection of helpful mini tools, we've rounded up a few strong contenders. Some of our picks are broad in their functionality, while others fit more niche needs or act as a neat party trick. That said, they all have one thing in common: every mini tool we selected for this list was released in 2025. We were able to choose a wide range of mini tools despite that constraint, so there's bound to be at least one tool here that fits your requirements.