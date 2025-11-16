11 Of Our Favorite Mini Tools Released In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every year, we see a plethora of mini tools launch from big power tool brands, but they're not all created equally. Some involve clear trade-offs in quality and function — especially budget options — while a select few manage to balance usefulness, comfort, durability, and aesthetics.
If you're looking to expand your collection of helpful mini tools, we've rounded up a few strong contenders. Some of our picks are broad in their functionality, while others fit more niche needs or act as a neat party trick. That said, they all have one thing in common: every mini tool we selected for this list was released in 2025. We were able to choose a wide range of mini tools despite that constraint, so there's bound to be at least one tool here that fits your requirements.
C. H. Hanson Magnetic Stud Finder
If you've ever struggled to find a good place for a picture frame, chances are a magnetic stud finder could have helped. Instead of blindly putting holes in your wall to find a good spot to hang a heavy frame, you can use a stud finder to speed up the process. This Magnetic Stud Finder from C. H. Hanson has been around for a while and received numerous positive reviews, but this pink shade appears to be new for 2025.
With its bright pink exterior, this stud finder is certainly one of the most adorable mini tools you'll find at Ace Hardware. Past its good looks, the stud finder is equipped with powerful rare-earth magnets, which means it doesn't need any batteries to help detect metal and wood studs in your walls. Built into the center, there's a tiny level that can be twisted to function as a vertical or horizontal level. Also, it's so small you can easily slip it into your pocket while working on the project at hand.
Knipex TubiX S Pipe Cutter
Knipex Tools has a page dedicated to its new products, so it's easy to see which are the latest and greatest tools. Among new tools from Knipex Tools is the super tiny TubiX S Pipe Cutter, measuring only 3 x 2 x 1 inches. Despite its small size, this pipe cutter can cut through copper and stainless steel pipes with a diameter between 1/8" to 1-1/8" and up to 5/64" wall thickness.
It's equipped with a spring-loaded cutting wheel made with ball bearing steel, five needle bearings, and a turning knob with a textured thumb recess to make it easier to grip. You can buy replacement sets of five cutting wheels separately when you need them, but it comes with one extra cutting wheel stored in the knob. Once that spare cutting wheel is used, you can stick another in its place so you always have a fresh blade on deck to ensure you don't have to stop working in the middle of a project.
NexTool W4 Adjustable Ratchet Wrench Multi-Tool
Released in spring 2025, the NexTool W4 Adjustable Ratchet Wrench Multi-Tool is a versatile choice to keep stashed in your pocket at all times, with 11 separate functions packed into a tiny footprint. It's an adjustable ratchet wrench that works for nuts and bolts, with a max jaw opening of 25 millimeters and a slider to move it into and out of ratchet mode. This fun mini tool from Amazon can also work as a Phillips or flat head screwdriver, thanks to a bit socket, a two-sided bit, and a built-in bit holder.
The W4 Multi-tool also functions as a pair of spring-loaded needle nose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, stranded-wire cutters, traditional wire cutters, a saw, a metal file, and a knife. What good would a multi-tool be without a built-in knife? This multi-tool's knife is made of sturdy steel, can be operated with only one hand, and has a safety locking mechanism. Whether you need a high-quality multi-tool for your next camping trip, DIY project, or just to have on hand for emergencies, don't sleep on NexTool's latest model.
Bibury Mini Multi-Tool Pliers
This 2025 mini tool is the one you want in an emergency. Bibury's Mini Multi-Tool Pliers are built with purpose, thanks to multiple helpful features, a few of which could potentially save your life. As its name implies, this multi-tool can function as a pair of pliers, both regular and needle nose, but it also includes a built-in glass breaker and a strap cutter, two functions that could help you escape in the event you're ever trapped in a car after a crash.
Additionally, this affordable multi-tool can cut through wires, file your nails, tweeze splinters or rogue hairs, clip onto your pants or a bag, and make precise cuts with a surgical scalpel blade. There's even a dedicated box opener feature, so you don't have to dirty up the precise, sharp scalpel blade when you get your next Amazon order. Somehow, with all those features packed in, the newly released Bibury Multi-Tool Pliers measure a mere 3 x 1 inches when closed and barely weigh anything. You can even remove the scalpel blade completely from this mini tool if you want to take it through TSA.
Klein Tools Micro-Ratchet 20-Piece Set
Klein Tools makes some of the best mini tools around, and the company's latest 20-Piece Micro-Ratchet Set is another gem. Released around September 2025, this set includes a low-profile micro-ratchet that's perfect for tight spaces and a magnetic impact bit holder that you can use in areas with more leg room.
Then, there are a total of 18 bits to swap between, each one with a special ProFlex torsion zone in the center that helps improve impact performance by reducing overall stress on the bit. To house all of these little parts, Klein Tools includes a slim storage case with an orange base and a clear lid. The case is fitted with a back latch that can connect with every Klein Modbox toolbox, so you can create your own modular toolbox system and detach this small case when a micro-ratchet is all you need from your collection.
Kobalt Mini Utility Knife 3-Pack
If you love to jump into DIY projects that involve cutting vinyl, drywall, or other materials, or you simply have a lot of packages being delivered year-round, it's a good idea to have a sturdy, sharp utility knife in your mini tool collection. In late 2025, Kobalt announced a new 3-Pack of Mini Utility Knives, a multi-colored set with gray, black, and cobalt blue utility knives with aluminum blades. There's no on-tool storage for extra blades, but considering each utility knife is just over 5 inches long, that's no surprise.
Each knife features a quick-change mechanism that makes it easy to ditch dull blades, can easily be retracted for safety when not in use, and is equipped with a glass-filled nylon handle that's durable, but doesn't add much weight. As with the other adorable mini tools you can get at Lowe's from its in-house Kobalt brand, these small utility knives come with a hassle-free lifetime guarantee.
Milwaukee Kevlar Shears
Milwaukee makes several adorable mini tools, and this pair of durable shears is one of our favorites from 2025. Released around March, these Kevlar Shears from Milwaukee are incredibly compact but quite mighty. Equipped with non-slip, micro-serrated carbon stainless steel blades, these shears seamlessly cut through cabling, zip ties, and, of course, Kevlar. There's a low-profile bolt pivot point holding the blades together, and a black oxide coating over the blades to help prevent rust.
Despite their small size, these Kevlar Shears are designed to be ergonomic, with an over-molded handle that's easy to grip. Just like the company's other hand tools, the shears are backed by Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty, which covers any damage resulting from material or manufacturer error, and that's on top of Home Depot's 90-day return window.
Gerber Gear Driver Keychain Tool
This tool is truly mini, measuring just 2.5 x 1.6 x 0.4 inches and weighing a mere 1.4 ounces. Made by Gerber Gear and released around February 2025, this Driver Keychain Tool can easily slide into a pant pocket, go into a thin toolbox drawer, or clip onto your key ring. For its small size, you'd expect this mini tool to have only one or two functions, but this impressive device includes five unique tools.
You can use Gerber's Driver Keychain Tool to pop the tops off glass bottles, pull nails out of the wall or a piece of wood, seamlessly open packages, act as a tiny pry bar, and operate as a screwdriver. In the tool's center, there are Phillips and flat head driver bits, which you can slip into the built-in magnetic bit socket when you need a screwdriver. This is a great mini tool to have on you at all times, but if you don't want anything extra on your key ring, throw it into your car's glove compartment.
Necamocu Mini Edge Band Trimmer
This is the upgraded 2025 model of Necamocu's Mini Edge Band Trimmer, a tiny tool with a comfortable grip, a hand-safe, V-shaped blade design, and a sturdy stainless steel blade that's thicker, sharper, and 50% larger than its predecessor. What's more, the blade is water-resistant, capable of trimming both straight and curved edges, and is double-sided, so you get more use out of a single blade before needing to swap it out.
You can use this Mini Edge Trimmer on multiple materials, including plywood, MDF board and laminate, solid wood, PVC, and more. Whether you're building a piece of furniture or smoothing out the edges on new kitchen countertops, this small, effective tool will make your job much easier. The tool and the included double-sided blade cost about $8. When it's time for new blades, you can pick up a pack of four for just $10 on Amazon.
Jazava Mini Laser Engraver
The Jazava Mini Laser Engraver is a new listing for 2025 on the Home Depot website, and it looks like a lot of fun. With dimensions of 11.3 x 6.5 x 11.5, it's not nearly as small as some of the other tools on this list, but it is compact for a laser engraver. It can engrave and cut over 300 different materials, including leather, wood, rubber, ceramic, glass, paper, and even food. It has a working area of 130 x 140 millimeters and uses an ultra-fine laser to engrave as fast as 12,000 millimeters per minute.
It's pre-assembled, so it's ready to go as soon as it's unboxed and connected. Once you connect to it via USB, Wi-Fi, or the app, you can choose engraving inspiration from a variety of sources, like a photo on your phone, custom text in a document processor, or even a hand-drawn sketch. Jazava's Mini Engraver supports LaserGRBL, a free laser engraving software for Windows, and LightBurn, a paid software option that works for Windows and macOS.
This is a fun mini tool to play around with, but it's important to remember it's using an actual 2.5-watt laser, and safety when working with tools is always important. Jazava includes a laser shield and protective eyewear to keep your eyes safe, and the engraver has an emergency stop button and built-in X/Y limit switches to prevent any accidental machine errors from getting out of hand.
Hom Deluxe Hidden Camera Detector
If you take a lot of vacations or need to travel a lot for work, it's a smart idea to bring around a small mini tool that can detect cameras, GPS trackers, and wireless bugs where they're not supposed to be. New to the Home Depot website this year, the Hom Deluxe Hidden Camera Detector uses three different methods to detect unwanted devices: a built-in infrared flashlight to spot camera lenses, an RF signal detector to discover wireless signals, and magnetic field detection to suss out any hidden GPS trackers.
It features an adjustable sensitivity dial and a built-in battery that can continue detecting hidden spy devices for up to five hours. This handy camera detector is one of the safest yet still adorable mini tools you'll find at Home Depot this year. It may feel like overkill to bring along this mini tool when you travel, but with how small and common modern cameras and other spy devices can be, it's better to be safe than sorry.
Methodology
For a mini tool to earn a spot on this list, the only criterion it had to meet was being released in 2025. Some mini tools were listed as new products directly on the company's website, while for other mini tools, we had to rely on info from YouTubers, bloggers, and big-box hardware retail stores to determine whether they launched in 2025.
As long as a mini tool was released in 2025, it was fair game for this list as a favorite mini tool. Of course, 'favorite' is subjective, but we prioritized tools with multiple uses, a relatively small footprint, and high-quality construction. We tried to select a variety of tools as well, providing a good mix of options for those who already have a lot of mini tools in their collection.