5 Adorable Mini Klein Tools You Can Fit In Your Pocket

There are massive tools everywhere on the market that require you to keep them inside a heavy box or hanging on the side of your workshop. Not every tool has to be heavy and massive to get the job done, however. The world is full of mini tools that work just as well, and one of the best brands in this category is the hand tool specialist Klein Tools. Like with any tool, picking a mini tool isn't always easy, as there are many valid options available from this and other brands.

We've gone through the Klein Tools website to select some of the most high-quality and capable mini tools. We mostly relied on customer reviews to rank them, but we'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end. All the tools featured on this list can be found for less than $30 on Amazon and were given an average rating of 4.7 stars from consumers who have purchased and reviewed these items. Of course, all of those tools are small enough to carry with you without too much effort, and none of them are power tools.