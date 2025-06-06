How To Use A Wire Stripping Tool (And Which Type You Should Be Using)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wire work is a more delicate task than some might assume. In order to make a repair or installation you must first get to the wire itself, which is hidden underneath a protective insulating layer. The wire inside is surprisingly fragile and can be easily damaged if you handle it incorrectly. While you could conceivably get through the insulation with a knife or similar tool, there are more efficient options to choose from. Easily the best and worth adding to any quality electrician's tool belt is a wire stripper.

Whether you're a professional electrician or a novice DIYer working on a project, a pair of wire strippers is an essential component to add to your tool bag. These handy items can remove the sheath from any wire with great ease and efficiency. Wire strippers are designed to be strong enough to perform such tasks while never damaging the inner wire throughout the process nor causing injury to your hands.

However, before getting one of your own, it's crucial to understand what kind of wire strippers will work best for you and how to use them. Today we'll be diving into just that, exploring the various wire stripper varieties you'll commonly find and going over how they function.