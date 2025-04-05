Harbor Freight Wire Strippers: What's The Warranty Like & How Much Do They Cost?

Wire strippers are an important addition to any home tool kit — particularly for those who are looking to take on a few DIY electrical projects. These pincer-like tools can be used to clip longer wires, but their primary purpose is to strip back the protective insulating outer layer and expose the conductive wire beneath without damaging the soft metal. Some of these are even self-adjusting, making it easy to quickly strip wires without needing to worry about lining up the correct wire gauge. Many of them also have a built-in crimper for attaching wires using connectors. You might need a set if you plan on replacing any household lighting fixtures, switches, or outlets, installing speakers that use analog wires, or swapping out an old doorbell.

Harbor Freight has a reputation for selling both power tools and hand tools like these at better prices than what you'll typically find at your local big box store. The company sells several of these through four of its company-owned brands: Pittsburgh, Quinn, Doyle, and Icon. Any of these tools should be able to strip small to medium-sized wires without too much trouble, but you might be interested in learning a bit more about them before committing to a purchase. Two things that are always worth considering before purchasing any tool are what kind of warranty it has, and how much it costs.