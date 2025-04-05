Harbor Freight Wire Strippers: What's The Warranty Like & How Much Do They Cost?
Wire strippers are an important addition to any home tool kit — particularly for those who are looking to take on a few DIY electrical projects. These pincer-like tools can be used to clip longer wires, but their primary purpose is to strip back the protective insulating outer layer and expose the conductive wire beneath without damaging the soft metal. Some of these are even self-adjusting, making it easy to quickly strip wires without needing to worry about lining up the correct wire gauge. Many of them also have a built-in crimper for attaching wires using connectors. You might need a set if you plan on replacing any household lighting fixtures, switches, or outlets, installing speakers that use analog wires, or swapping out an old doorbell.
Harbor Freight has a reputation for selling both power tools and hand tools like these at better prices than what you'll typically find at your local big box store. The company sells several of these through four of its company-owned brands: Pittsburgh, Quinn, Doyle, and Icon. Any of these tools should be able to strip small to medium-sized wires without too much trouble, but you might be interested in learning a bit more about them before committing to a purchase. Two things that are always worth considering before purchasing any tool are what kind of warranty it has, and how much it costs.
Harbor Freight has a great warranty on hand tools
Harbor Freight's return policy is pretty forgiving for nearly all of its products, allowing customers to return most items online or in store with only a handful of limitations, so long as they have proof of purchase, and they return it within 90 days. But the company's policy regarding hand tools is even better.
Harbor Freight offers a lifetime warranty on all the hand tools sold in its store, including wire strippers. "We guarantee our Hand Tools to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the product," the company states. "Harbor Freight Tools will replace any hand tool that fails to properly work during the lifetime of the original purchaser. In the event an identical item is not available as a replacement: Harbor Freight Tools reserves the right to substitute a substantially similar item in its place." This means that you must be the item's original purchaser (verified by government-issued photo ID), and you will still need proof of purchase, but you should be able to exchange any wire strippers for a brand-new set, whether you purchased them in-store or online.
The company does mention that certain items (namely pumps, sprayers, and drain cleaners) cannot be returned in store and others may incur a 20% restocking fee.
The wire strippers sold at Harbor Freight are very affordable
There are a lot of budget-friendly Harbor Freight tools that are great for everyday tasks. The company has built its brand around the idea that you can find affordable alternatives at discount prices, and its wire strippers are no exception.
The most expensive options are those that are made by Icon and Doyle. Icon is generally seen as Harbor Freight's premium hand tool brand, and so it's not altogether surprising that its tools tend to be priced a bit higher when you see them on the store's shelves. Icon has a 7-inch Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper that goes for $22.99 and a 7-inch Inline Wire Stripper and Cutter that goes for $19.99. Doyle is usually seen as an upper midrange option. Its Heavy-Duty Wire Stripper and Cutter ties with Icon as the most expensive option, coming in at $22.99, but the brand also sells a Dual NM Wire Stripper and Cutter for $16.99, and a smaller Professional Wire Stripper and Cutter for $9.99. Quinn only sells one wire stripper: the 8-inch Self Adjusting Wire Stripper, which goes for $19.99.
But those who are looking for the cheapest options available need look no further than Harbor Freight's most affordable budget brand: Pittsburgh. There are five Pittsburgh wire strippers currently listed: The Pistol-Grip Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper and Cutter ($14.99), the 8-inch Self Adjusting Wire Stripper ($9.99), the 7-inch Wire Stripper with Cutter ($5.99), the 6 ½-inch Wire Strippers with Pressure Adjustment ($4.97), and the 5-inch V-Notch Wire Stripper ($3.99).