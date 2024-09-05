How Does Harbor Freight's Lifetime Warranty Work And Which Tools Come With It?

The lifetime warranty works the same as the 90-day warranty — the only difference being the time limit of the warranty from the date of purchase. However, the warranty is on more than just the tool itself. If needed, whoever enacts the warranty must be the original purchaser. To use the warranty, you'll need to show the receipt, the defective item, and an explanation of what is wrong with the item. We'd suggest either keeping the receipt in a safe place or uploading it to your computer, so you'll always have it. Additionally, if you are part of Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club Membership, the store keeps track of your purchases.

It's important to understand that the lifetime warranty has limitations. When you present your tool to the store, they will do an inspection. If it is determined that there is a defect or that it has failed to work as it should, your item will be replaced with either the same tool or a substitute if the identical tool is not available. However, if it is determined that the item is broken due to user misuse or if the user modified the tool at all, the company reserves the right to deny the warranty and the replacement. With that said, we suggest following Harbor Freight's guidelines and using your tools properly, so you won't have to cover the costs of a new tool if needed in the future.