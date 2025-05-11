10 Useful Klein Hand Tools To Add To Your Tool Box

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Klein Tools has some impact drivers and wrenches, its offering is far from that of the biggest power tool brands out there. If you're looking for anything but the most basic battery-powered drill or a corded-anything, you're better off looking elsewhere. But if you need a hand tool, Klein almost certainly has you covered. The company makes plenty of basic but resilient tools like hammers, pliers, and screwdriver sets. Most users would probably be well-served by those common tools (there's a reason why all combination pliers look the same), but that's not what we're here for. Klein makes so many tools; it's bound to make something special every now and then.

You might want something like Klein Tools' (sometimes literally) patented multi-bit screwdrivers, for which the company developed more and more elaborate ways to hide the bits inside the driver's body. Or perhaps you're looking for a gift idea for a DIYer that is actually useful (even if you wouldn't buy it for yourself). Whichever weird tool you can't even think of, if Klein Tools makes it, it's in this article.

One last thing before getting started: every entry on this list has a name and a tool code. Why? Because sometimes it's easier to look for a 32527HD or Klein Mag2 than a descriptive name that's longer than most English sentences.