12 Handy Magnetic Toolbox Accessories To Maximize Your Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The struggle of sorting through cluttered tools, like screwdrivers and wrenches, is real, and we can totally relate to it. Especially when it comes to the tinier screws and sockets, finding them through the unending mess becomes a nuisance.
We have picked some of the best tool organizers to save the time that goes into unnecessary tool hunts every time you want to fix or create something. These organizing tools will nicely hold your tools in place and help you differentiate among similar ones to quickly grab the one you need for the tasks at hand. Additionally, the magnetic properties allow for comfortable placement so the tools are always within hand's reach when you are working in a garage or a repair shop.
From holders to strips to trays to racks, these handy magnetic toolbox accessories will help in efficient space management by removing the clutter and sorting each tool nicely and securely in place with minimal risk of damage. Whether you are a professional or a home mechanic, these accessories should be viable purchases for the management of your mechanic's tool kit.
3-H Magnetic Screwdriver Holder
This Magnetic Screwdriver Holder offers two rails with 13 clips each to hold your tool firmly in place. The box includes mounting screws and dowels to place the set firmly on the side of your toolbox or a wall, whichever sounds more suited for your work. Plus, the foam backing ensures no harm or scratches to the mounting surface.
Moreover, you can mount up to 13 screwdrivers at a time, of any size and shape. However, keep in mind that if you install the rail using a magnetic bearing, it can hold a total weight of 5.5kg (12 pounds) at a time. But if you feel like the total weight of the screwdrivers will exceed this cap, then install the rails with screws for a 7kg (15 pounds) holding capacity.
With this versatile tool, you can even store pliers, wrenches, and wires, and it will do the necessary job of keeping them organized for quick and easy access. Get this 3-H Magnetic Screwdriver Holder on Amazon for $25.99.
5411M Magnetic Wrench Pro
All wrenches look similar, and that's a fact. Apart from the size, we can barely differentiate them from each other when stored together, and this task becomes more challenging for beginners who are not familiar with these tools and their many uses.
This holding tool can hold 40 wrenches at once and can be conveniently placed in the toolbox drawer for maximum storage. Moreover, the modular design allows for better customization, as the holders can come off, and you can then adjust the wrench in place before clicking each holder back in place.
The strong magnetic base tightly holds the tools in place, so you can move the toolbox around without worrying about the wrenches falling off the organizer and creating a hassle. Plus, labels are included to identify the wrenches at a glance for immediate retrieval. Amazon offers the Ernst Manufacturing Wrench Pro for $37.94.
Aain Magnetic Toolbox Tray Set
Holding your tool in place has never been easier. The magnetic tray comes in a set of two and can be secured to any ferrous metal surface, like the doors and sides of your toolbox set. The rubber-coated grip adds an extra layer of strength so the tray does not fall off easily.
The Aain Magnetic Toolbox Tray Set, priced at $32.99, gives you one paper towel holder, two trays (6-inch and 12-inch), and one caddy that has slots for three spray cans and seven screwdrivers. The larger magnetic tray can serve as a storage drawer for relatively large tools like pliers and wrenches, while the smaller tray can hold sockets and screws.
For painting and spraying jobs, the spray can holders will keep your cans organized and within reach. The paper towel holder is handy for tissues or wipes because, well, hands tend to get messy fast when you are doing this kind of tough work.
6-piece Magnetic Socket Organizer Set
Say goodbye to searching among an endless collection of sockets for the right one to pop up (or not) after minutes of rigorous searching. As frustrating as it can be, it can also damage the sockets when they are constantly banged against each other due to hand movements or when the toolbox is in motion.
Preserve the life and quality of these sockets with this six-piece Magnetic Socket Organizer Set that is available on Amazon for $36.99. Integrated into the organizer are features like powerful magnets and oil-resistant, corrosion-resistant, and moisture-resistant properties. Mount the tray onto the sides of the garage toolbox or stick it in the drawer — installation is no problem as long as it's a metal surface.
The best part? Each slot is labeled so you can conveniently identify the socket size among the 141 slots and the two adapter slots. The magnets are strong enough to keep the sockets secure, making this tool a smart way to save storage space in your toolbox.
12-inch Magnetic Tool Holder Strip
Magnetic strips for mounting tools can make life so much more convenient when you are a workshop or garage owner. You can quickly grab and place tools on the strip as per your need without them falling off again and again — thanks to the strong magnets integrated into the strip.
These particular strips on Amazon are 12 inches long and come in a pack of two ($21.99), four ($27.99), and eight ($49.99). For bigger workshops, get more of these strips for efficient storage, but if you only need them for light purposes, for instance, increasing space in your toolbox, then two would do the job. You can also connect multiple strips side-by-side to increase the length and keep all the tools organized in one place.
Due to the hefty metal build, these strips can cater to up to five pounds of tools at a time. The magnetic bars allow for instant mounting onto steel surfaces, but for other types of surfaces, use the mounting brackets and screws.
OEMTOOLS Magnetic Tray
This expandable magnetic tray is an ideal storage tool for small nuts and bolts, as well as the slightly bigger tools that can fit within the tray. The magnetic base holds the parts in place so they are not lost when you are in the middle of a crucial repair task. Furthermore, use the four vibrant colors to your advantage and sort the tools accordingly, like nuts in the blue tray and bolts in the orange tray, for even more organization.
You can conveniently mount these trays on a metal surface. Each tray can hold up to two pounds worth of nuts, bolts, or other smaller tools. Being a compact solution for space-saving storage, you can even fold these trays when not in use. That advantage can come into serious play when traveling for a job. Pop them out of your toolbox or bag, unfold them, and you have an organization system on the go. The OEMTools Magnetic Trays are readily available on Amazon for $26.99.
Flexible Magnetic Tool Holder
Think of this tool holder as a magnetic mat that can catch your tools and smaller parts and prevent them from getting misplaced. Just throw the mat onto any ferrous surface and watch it stick seamlessly, thanks to the strong magnetic integration. Then, it can tightly secure your wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and nuts while working.
Repairing and maintaining machines and their parts is not exactly a clean job. There are bound to be spills and messy situations when working under such conditions. Featuring a durable vinyl outer shell, the mat is resistant to accidental spills of gasoline, brake fluid, grease, and other mishaps. You can wipe off any stubborn stains and spots with a simple, damp cloth and a little degreaser, and the mat will look as fresh as new. The abrasion-resistant properties also make it the perfect companion for tough environments.
You can also place it in the drawer of your toolbox for a structured placement of tools that will also add a few extra inches of space to the drawer. Get this Flexible Magnetic Tool Holder for $37.99 on Amazon.
ToolBox Widget - Plier Organizers Kit
Created specifically for pliers, this handy organization tool is another good gadget for mechanics and workshop owners who are constantly surrounded by loose tools. The Plier Organizer Kit on Amazon, available at $19.99, offers 12 holders in total, 10 of which are 13 mm wide, while the other two are 18 mm wide. Hence, you can place the pliers in an orderly fashion. Attach as many holders in a single line as you want, and the magnetic base will keep them steady in place for smart storage.
It's common to not notice that one or more of your pliers may be missing from the set, and you might overlook it when wrapping up the tools at the end of a tedious day. But with this organizer, that's not an issue. The manufacturers added a bright orange missing tool indicator at the bottom of each holder. This high-contrast indicator will tell you that a pair of pliers is missing so you can find it before it's lost in the mess.
NEIKO Hex Bit Holder Rack
While scouring through the mess of bigger tools, such as wrenches and screwdrivers, may be frustrating, finding a particular small part in a clutter of other small parts tests the patience to an extent that can make anyone angry. This hex bit holder rack provides a solution to that problem.
The product offers 37 slots for organizing hex bits, while the powerful magnetic base in each of these slots ensures that the tools do not fall off unexpectedly. The rack can be fastened to any magnetic metal surface, so it is always reachable, and the open design gives you a complete view of all the bits that are available for quick grab-and-go sorts of situations. Add this NEIKO Hex Bit Holder Rack to your toolbox for $8.97 from Amazon and say goodbye to the idea of spending tons of time to find one measly bit amongst the scattered metal.
OEMTOOLS Magnetic Nut Cup
The tool, shaped like a bowl with a 6-inch diameter, can make space for many small parts that you might need when working. You can stick it onto any magnetic metal surface and put up to five pounds of small tools like nuts, screws, fasteners and bolts for storage when positioned vertically. The capacity limit may vary if you mount it horizontally or at different angles.
With a powerful magnetic design, this cup can prevent the small tools and pieces you need at hand from scattering on the floor, no matter how you mount it. Built with oil-resistant and fuel-resistant acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic, you can use the cup right beside you without any stress of nasty stains leaving a mark on its surface. Just clean the bowl with a damp cloth after use to eliminate leftover stains.
Plus, the neon green color lets you spot the cup at a glance because it will stand out no matter how dim the lights are. Get the Magnetic Nut Cup from Amazon for $16.99.
Magnetic Wrench Organizer
With a massive capacity that can hold 64 wrenches in one go, including both combination and adjustable wrenches, this rack is a genius design in a way that you can easily sort from the biggest to the smallest wrench in an orderly manner. Therefore, you can retrieve a certain-sized wrench without having to sift through a pile of disorganized sizes.
The green and black color coding is added intentionally for a straightforward sorting process. The holder can accommodate both SAE wrenches, which use inches for sizing, and Metric wrenches, which use millimeters for sizing. It is made with rare-earth magnets that prevent the tools from dropping to the floor, which only brings more frustration and work. You can also place the rack in the toolbox drawer to easily store the wrenches.
In addition, the sturdy design allows each rack to hold a maximum of 5 kg (11 pounds) of tools. The versatile rack is also suitable for screwdrivers, spanners, and similar tools. Amazon offers a pack of four Magnetic Wrench Racks for a decent price of $16.99.
Rolson Magnetic Tool Holder Set
These durably designed magnetic holders are made with carbon steel, giving them enough strength to carry the weight of heavy tools like hammers, Allen wrenches, or heavy-duty sockets. The magnets exert a strong enough pull to keep the tools attracted toward the bar, so there are no mishaps and damage to your beloved tools. What's especially nice here is that they can take on the weight of stuff that some of the other items on this list couldn't handle.
Apart from this, each of the three bars varies in size — 203 mm, 305 mm and 457 mm. Consequently, you can keep the bars in your toolbox drawer for a well-organized look. The installation is also a piece of cake, and all the necessary parts are included in the box of this Magnetic Tool Holder Set that you can purchase from Amazon for $47.19. So, look no further if you want a practical storage solution for bulky tools.