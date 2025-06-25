Every Klein Modbox Toolbox, Ranked Biggest To Smallest

The Two Drawer Rolling Toolbox is the biggest of the toolboxes in Klein Tools' Modbox modular system. It's also the biggest of the two rolling toolboxes, with an impressive size of 16.5x22.3x23.5 inches. The height, 16.5 inches, is measured with the handle removed, but when it's fully extended, the whole thing measures about 44 inches. That's about as tall, or perhaps a little more, than the pile of boxes you can expect to be able to stack on top of the Two Drawer Rolling Toolbox before the handle becomes purely decorative. While this is a big toolbox, it might not be the best place in the Modbox line to store your bulkiest tools.

You can see something similar happening with Milwaukee's biggest Packout toolboxes like the Drawer Toolboxes, which don't have as much free space as the technically smaller Large Tool Box. You might want to compare Packout and Modbox rolling drawers before deciding on Klein Tools' version. That's because drawers take up some space by just being there. Drawers need tracks to roll over and some space between them if there is more than one, and they don't take kindly to being overstuffed. That said, the biggest of the drawers in the Two Drawer Rolling Toolbox appear to be about as big as the one in the Single Drawer Toolbox. There's no official information about this that we could find, but if that's the case, it would make the drawer's volume 1.23 cubic feet, more or less.