Makita MakTrak: How The New Modular Storage System Works

Every major portable toolbox brand has had some form of modular storage system for a bit now, even Makita with its very simple Makpac line. However, Makita has also been sitting back and observing what consumers like and dislike about modular storage systems and decided to create one with one major feature that others are not built for.

Though it's not the first tool company to design a rolling tool chest — Milwaukee's on-the-go Packout system sells a similar option — Makita MakTrak is solely built with a horizontal-first design, which will alleviate some of the challenges that come with the vertical style storage systems, even its own Macpac. This includes not being able to get into the bottom toolbox without having to remove any of the heavy organizers on top.

Even more, Makita has considered the difficulty of being able to pack these systems in and out the bed of a truck, especially for only one person, and has come up with quite an efficient design while keeping plenty of space for larger tools. That said, after finally coming out with the MakTrak and having some differences from other storage systems you've seen on the shelves, how does it work?

