5 Small But Mighty Mini Tools You Can Find From DeWalt
Other than the color yellow, the first thing that probably comes to mind when you hear the name DeWalt is its lineup of heavy-duty power tools and accessories. It's not hard to see why, as the company has earned a stellar reputation among tool enthusiasts for providing durable, long-lasting products that are suitable for both novice and professional applications. Whether you're looking to invest in a top-tier tool for your next DIY project or simply seeking an affordable item to add to your toolbox, few brands can match the variety and quality of DeWalt's selection.
If you're in the neighborhood for a new DeWalt tool, you may want to try thinking small. While many associate power tools with being big and bulky, the truth is that there are a number of compact options out there that pack quite the punch in terms of power, efficiency, and durability. Mini tools come with their own array of benefits. Along with usually being cheaper than their traditionally sized counterparts in both upfront cost and power usage, their smaller size makes them easier to use in tighter work spaces and store away afterward. They also make good choices for newcomers to certain tools, as they're easier to handle and don't have as many safety hazards to be aware of.
While there's no shortage of these handy items to choose from, we've selected five standout DeWalt mini tools that are anything but mini in quality. Each tool was chosen based on a variety of factors including versatility, price, and customer reviews, which we discuss more in-depth at the end of this article.
DeWalt Wearable Speaker
There's no shortage of compact portable speakers to choose from nowadays, but few can quite match the size and hardiness of the DeWalt Wearable Speaker. Coming at under two ounces and 3.5 inches in height, it's a no-brainer as to why these are on the list. But of course, we wouldn't be recommending this mini tool if it didn't deliver on the performance, which this speaker most definitely does.
No, this isn't going to explode with sound for your next party, but that's not to say that it's not functional in its own right. It can connect to other speakers at outdoor work spaces for communication purposes, or connect to your smartphone or tablet through Bluetooth to play music or podcasts. Whatever reason you choose to use the speaker, its convenience is without question, with the tool being able to be attached to your clothing or gear using its sturdy clip. It can last for 10 hours after charging up for 1.5 hours, making it able to withstand long work days. Adding to this is its durability, with this seemingly featherweight device being IP56-rated for water and dust resistance.
Buyers have been largely pleased with their purchase, with the product sporting a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average on Amazon from 800 shoppers. It currently goes for $54.99 on the site.
DeWalt 20V MAX Pruning Chainsaw
You may be surprised by the array of mini chainsaws on the market. These gadgets may not be able to chop down a sequoia, but they nevertheless prove efficient in handling various yard and garden tasks that would otherwise prove difficult for a larger chainsaw. If you're already a fan of the famous yellow brand, then look no further than the DeWalt 20V MAX Pruning Chainsaw for your needs.
At eight inches in length and weighing less than five pounds, not only is this a great pick for getting into tight spaces, but it's far easier and safer to handle than a regular-sized chainsaw, making it ideal for newcomers to chainsaw use. In its own right, however, it still provides plenty of power. The chainsaw runs on DeWalt's 20V MAX battery system and comes with a brushless motor for maximum power and efficiency. With this, it can handle a surprisingly diverse array of tasks, even cutting through thick branches and firewood with ease. Aiding with its compact build, its handle is designed with comfort in mind, preventing fatigue and discomfort during lengthy work periods.
Its effective combination of speed, simplicity, and ease of handling has made this a winner with buyers, with the chainsaw sporting a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon from over 400 users. The tool on its own can be purchased on the online retailer for $199.
DeWalt XTREME 12V MAX Brushless Cordless 5-in-1 Drill/Driver Kit
DeWalt is well-known for producing quality power drills and is, in fact, our top-ranked cordless drill brand on the market. However, some of the cordless 20V MAX drills can take up a good amount of real estate in your workspace that may be impractical for some. DeWalt's answer to this is the XTREME 12V Max Brushless Cordless 5-In-1 Drill/Driver Kit, which delivers the power you'd expect from DeWalt in a compact and surprisingly versatile package.
As its name suggests, this handy tool has plenty of tricks up its sleeves. Its main purpose is as a power drill and driver, but you also get four additional head attachments that include a 3/8 inch ratcheting chuck, a 1/4 inch hex right angle, a 1/4 inch hex quick release, and a 1/4 inch hex quick release offset to help you take on a wider variety of tasks. Whatever you decide to use this for, there's no denying its handiness. The tool itself weighs only 1.6 pounds before adding attachments, making it easy to maneuver within smaller spaces while remaining powerful thanks to its brushless motor and various speed and clutch settings.
Along with the tool and its many attachments, this kit also comes with a tool bag, belt hook, 12V MAX 2.0 Ah battery, and charger. It currently sports a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, with buyers loving its lightweight design, versatility, and ease of use in tight areas. The entire kit can be bought for $178.95.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cut Off Tool
Many might assume you'd need something quite hefty to cut through metals and ceramics with any level of effectiveness. However, some of the best items for completing such tasks are only a few inches long and fit in your hands with ease. The DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cut Off Tool is a prime example of a tool that, while certainly small, doesn't disappoint in the performance department.
A good cut-off tool is a must-have for a variety of professional and DIY purposes. Their compact yet durable build makes them by far the most efficient way of slicing through abrasive materials. The DeWalt Cut Off Tool is no exception to this rule. While a little larger than some of the other items we have on this list at about six inches long, it's still easy to handle and get into relatively tight areas. The tool can hit speeds of 20,000 revolutions per minute and comes with a set of three interchangeable wheels, including a bonded abrasive wheel, a diamond multi-material wheel, and a diamond tile wheel, each with its own set of functions. Other handy features include an adjustable dust shroud and integrated LED light for added visibility.
The DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cut Off Tool holds a 4.6-rating average on Amazon from more than 2,100 customers, praising it for its speed and effectiveness for smaller-scaled jobs. The tool on its own goes for $199 on Amazon.
DeWalt 55 ft Pocket Laser Distance Measurer
You may be accustomed to measuring with a ruler or tape measure, but have you ever considered doing so with a laser? Sounds a bit odd at first, but in actuality this is one of the most accurate ways to get measurements. The DeWalt Pocket Laser Distance Meter does this while being exceptionally easy to carry around.
As its name implies, this little tool's laser can extend up to 55 feet away. Through the press of one button, it does this while also allowing you to switch between different measurement units. The LCD screen presents the measurement, making it easier to read your measurements while adding more accuracy. It's an ideal tool for both home use and professional applications alike, with its slim, compact build making it easy to take with you wherever you're working. It's also rated for water and dust resistance, making it surprisingly durable for such a tiny tool.
You can currently buy this item at The Home Depot, where it goes for $39.97. Reviews on the retailer's site are largely positive, with a 4.6-rating average from over 200 customers who love the meter's versatility and ease of use.
Methodology
While every item here is unique, they were all judged through similar criteria to determine if they were worth putting on the list. At the end of the day, as fellow tool lovers and enthusiasts ourselves, we want to make sure that anything we recommend would also be products that we'd happily use.
First and foremost, we judged the overall functionality of each tool. There's little denying of DeWalt's reputation as a quality tool manufacturer, but nevertheless, some items are inevitably going to be of a higher caliber than others. While we were looking at smaller tools, we wanted to make sure that each item could sufficiently serve its primary function in both home and professional situations. Bonus points went to products that had various functions or features, making them more versatile and an overall better value.
This tied into how we judged their cost. While we weren't going to share a small or mini tool that cost an exorbitant amount, we still wanted to make sure that the quality was there. By looking at what each item had to offer and their popularity with buyers, we could better determine if we as consumers would find them to be of good value. Of course, the best way to determine each tool's overall worthiness was through each's respective reception with users. We thoroughly inspected both buyer reviews from retailers that sold these items and professional sites such as Reviewed and Bob Vila.