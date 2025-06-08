Milwaukee Packout Vs. Klein Modbox Rolling Drawer: How Do They Compare?

Nearly every major hardware brand these days has its own line of interlocking storage containers, some with more than a few similarities to others. One of the most well-known is Milwaukee's line of Packout storage cases, which includes larger, wheeled cases like the Rolling Toolbox and Rolling Drawer designed to serve as a base for a full stack. However, Milwaukee is definitely not the only brand to utilize this framework; another major brand, Klein Tools, has its own line of interlocking cases, as well as a Rolling Drawer of its own design to serve as a base.

At a casual glance, these two Rolling Drawers are quite similar. If it weren't for the different colors and branding, you might think they were the same. At a closer observation, though, there are a few differences that separate these two cases, particularly size, the number of drawers, and perhaps most importantly, the price point. If you compare user ratings from hardware storefronts like Lowe's and Home Depot, you may find that there is slightly more buzz for Klein's offering than Milwaukee's.