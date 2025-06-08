Milwaukee Packout Vs. Klein Modbox Rolling Drawer: How Do They Compare?
Nearly every major hardware brand these days has its own line of interlocking storage containers, some with more than a few similarities to others. One of the most well-known is Milwaukee's line of Packout storage cases, which includes larger, wheeled cases like the Rolling Toolbox and Rolling Drawer designed to serve as a base for a full stack. However, Milwaukee is definitely not the only brand to utilize this framework; another major brand, Klein Tools, has its own line of interlocking cases, as well as a Rolling Drawer of its own design to serve as a base.
At a casual glance, these two Rolling Drawers are quite similar. If it weren't for the different colors and branding, you might think they were the same. At a closer observation, though, there are a few differences that separate these two cases, particularly size, the number of drawers, and perhaps most importantly, the price point. If you compare user ratings from hardware storefronts like Lowe's and Home Depot, you may find that there is slightly more buzz for Klein's offering than Milwaukee's.
The Klein Modbox has two drawers and larger wheels than the Packout
Broadly speaking, both the Milwaukee and Klein Rolling Drawers have roughly the same concept. They're both large, cube-shaped cases for storing large tools and accessories, accessible via a sliding drawer that pops out of the front. They are both mounted on rolling all-terrain wheels and can be moved via a collapsible handle. The tops of both cases feature interlocking grooves for their respective systems, allowing you to stack and lock additional boxes on top of each in a stack.
When comparing these two cases, the difference is in the details. One of the most noteworthy differences is that the Klein case has two front drawers versus Milwaukee's single drawer. It has a large drawer for tools, as well as a smaller drawer above that for storing small parts and accessories. The Klein case has slightly larger wheels than the Milwaukee, which can make it a little easier to pull it across uneven terrain. Another notable quirk is the collapsible handle; the handle on the Milwaukee case is technically removable, but you need to unscrew some screws first to take the handle out. By contrast, the handle on the Klein case can be removed by simply pulling on the built-in tabs and lifting the handle out.
Storefront reviews for the Modbox are slightly more favorable
The Milwaukee Packout Rolling Drawer is only available at Home Depot, while the Klein Modbox Rolling Drawer is only available at Lowe's. Comparing user reviews on the cases' respective storefronts, the sentiment is slightly more positive for the Klein case than the Milwaukee case, with 73 reviews adding up to a 4.9 out of 5 score for the former versus just 41 reviews for a 4 out of 5 score, respectively. It's worth noting that the Klein case is also a cheaper alternative to the Milwaukee Packout case, priced at $219.98 versus $249.00.
The Klein case is slightly larger than the Milwaukee case, which users appreciate for ample storage purposes. Several users on the Lowe's store page outright say they prefer the Klein case to the Milwaukee case. However, there is one fairly consistent complaint about the Klein case: its weight. The Klein case weighs a hefty 44.5 pounds when completely empty, to say nothing of the additional 70 pounds it can carry. By comparison, the Milwaukee case weighs only 29 pounds empty, which does make it less strenuous to wheel around. One Lowe's shopper said that while they liked the Klein case conceptually, they had to return it because it was just too heavy to keep lifting in and out of their vehicle.