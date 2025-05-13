Are Milwaukee Packout Handles Removable?

One of the big selling points of Milwaukee's line of Packout storage products is modularity. Using the interlocking grooves on the tops and bottoms of the line's storage cases, as well as its attachments and accessories, you can make a centralized stack that's easier to carry around as a cohesive whole. Since modularity is the name of the game, though, it'd be understandable to want to see just how much modularity you can realistically get away with, even if it's not part of a product's advertised features.

For example, what if you wanted to swap out the handle attached to the Packout Rolling Toolbox with something longer or sturdier? Milwaukee actually does sell a standalone handle to be attached to the Rolling Toolbox, one with a lower profile with the default one. The only catch is that there is no built-in way to easily remove the default handle; you'll need to perform a bit of quick maintenance work with a screwdriver to remove the default handle and install a new one. If you're not into that idea, you're not alone; many Milwaukee users have created their own mods and customizations to make the handle-swapping process a little easier.