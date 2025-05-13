Are Milwaukee Packout Handles Removable?
One of the big selling points of Milwaukee's line of Packout storage products is modularity. Using the interlocking grooves on the tops and bottoms of the line's storage cases, as well as its attachments and accessories, you can make a centralized stack that's easier to carry around as a cohesive whole. Since modularity is the name of the game, though, it'd be understandable to want to see just how much modularity you can realistically get away with, even if it's not part of a product's advertised features.
For example, what if you wanted to swap out the handle attached to the Packout Rolling Toolbox with something longer or sturdier? Milwaukee actually does sell a standalone handle to be attached to the Rolling Toolbox, one with a lower profile with the default one. The only catch is that there is no built-in way to easily remove the default handle; you'll need to perform a bit of quick maintenance work with a screwdriver to remove the default handle and install a new one. If you're not into that idea, you're not alone; many Milwaukee users have created their own mods and customizations to make the handle-swapping process a little easier.
Packout handles can be removed and swapped with a screwdriver
The default handle on Milwaukee's Packout Rolling Toolbox is held in place with a pair of simple screws, located at the base of the handle receptacle on the back-bottom of the box. As long as those screws are in, the handle cannot be removed, much less replaced. The good news is that the screws are readily accessible, as well as removable without affecting the structural integrity of the rest of the toolbox.
If you want to take the default handle out of the Rolling Toolbox, all you need to do is locate the two screws and remove them with a #2 Phillips-head screwdriver. Once the screws are out, just pull up on the handle and it'll slide right out of the receptacle. After that, slide the new handle into the receptacle, lining up the screw holes with the ones at the bottom of the toolbox, and reattach the original screws with your screwdriver. It's about a 5-10 minute endeavor altogether, nothing too horrible, though not exactly conducive to quick-swapping either.
Packout users have made mods for faster, easier swapping
For those who feel a want or need to regularly swap out or completely remove the handles on their Milwaukee Packout Rolling Toolbox, having to constantly unscrew and screw them can be a bit of a pain. It's here that Milwaukee's sizable fanbase has stepped in with modding and customization efforts to make the process a little more seamless.
Reddit user give-me-cookie was able to expedite the removal and replacement process quite a bit by simply swapping out the screws at the base of the Rolling Toolbox with a pair of quick-release pins. These can be installed directly onto the box and handle by inserting pin points into the screw holes or drilling new holes with a power drill. Just pull the pins out when you want to remove or replace a handle, then put them back in to secure it. This is particularly helpful if you're trying to store your Rolling Toolbox in a tight space like a truck bed or car trunk, and need a little extra clearance from removing the handle.
If you're concerned about losing the pins or just want something even simpler, homebrew hardware retailer NeatTools sells a Handle Release kit for the Rolling Toolbox. With some drilling, you can install a locking mount onto the back of the toolbox, which allows you to freely remove, insert, and lock the handle in place with a quick flip of a switch.