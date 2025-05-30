6 Adorable Mini Tool Boxes You Can Get On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DIYers and construction professionals are always looking for new ways to optimize their tool-organizing game. Previously, we've mentioned some of our favorite portable tool box brands, which include the likes of Bauer, Craftsman, Ryobi, and DeWalt. However, these are mostly heavy-duty systems designed to bring an armory's worth of tools from one job site to another. In reality, not everyone needs a massive, macho-looking tool box. Some people actually just need a cute container to be a home for their hobby's little tools. For example, makers of toy models will want a place to store their utility knives, measuring tools, or adhesives. On the other hand, fishing enthusiasts may want a place for all their tackles, scalers, or hook sharpeners that they can easily bring to the boat. Or, it can even be that children may want somewhere to store beads they use to make jewelry at home.
While "small" can be relative, especially with monstrous storage systems like the Milwaukee Rolling Tool Boxes, we've curated a few standalone tool boxes that are adorable in both size and appearance. In general, we took into consideration factors like dimensions, weight, and even unique color schemes. You can check the end of the article for more information on what makes them good. But, if you're one of those people who find that a little is already enough, here are some mini tool boxes that can make your life a little more organized.
DeWalt Tool Box Tough Case
One of the cheapest options in this list from a popular brand, the medium DeWalt Tool Box is part of its ToughCase system. Retailing at $6.98, this water-resistant tool box has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 11,800+ people. Available in the iconic bumblebee-like black and yellow colors, it measures 9.84 inches by 11 inches x 0.98 inches, which is the same size as a letter-sized paper. Apart from its clear lid, it also has a clip latch and customizable tab placement features. Without any tools, it's quite light and weighs about the same as a can of Campbell's soup. Although it lets you create up to eight compartments, you can also adjust it to reduce the number of compartments to what you need.
Alternatively, there's a similarly rated DeWalt Tool Box that is a little bit smaller at 5.94 inches by 4.09 inches by 1.93 inches, which 800 people have given around 4.7 stars. But take note, DeWalt shares that it can only hold a quarter of the medium-sized's maximum weight recommendation at 25 lbs. But if you want something a little bit bigger and part of its other TSTAK system, the DeWalt TSTAK Tool Organizer (DWST17805) is another highly rated small tool and accessory organizer. With an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 19,300+ people, it has a 44 lb load capacity, side latches, and removable compartments. But take note, there might be some compatibility concerns if you are using the ToughSystem 2.0.
Amazon Basics 2-Drawer Steel Organization Chest
For people who want a tool box with a proper handle they can use to take it on adventures, Amazon Basics offers a turquoise-colored 2 -Drawer Steel Chest. At 18.11 inches by 8.66 inches by 9.45 inches, it's one of the larger options on this list, but it earns its place because of its unique colorway, which can remind you a little of the tropical sea. While it doesn't market itself as for the girls, its almost-Tiffany blue color and silver hardware will make you think otherwise. With this, it can definitely look at home whether on your makeup table or when you're getting things done at your work site. Despite weighing 10 lbs, it has a maximum weight recommendation of 100 lbs. So far, 68% of Amazon buyers have given it 5 stars, citing their love for the retro color and durable construction.
Rated 4.4 stars on average by over 500 people, the alloy steel-made has some interesting security features. For example, you'll need to fully unlock the lid before you can pull out any of the drawers, which means less chance of things falling out. Not to mention, the drawer itself will not be able to lock in place unless you open the lid first. Although a few reviewers did mention having issues with the drawers, others have pointed out that it's just working the way that it's supposed to.
P.I.T. 5-Drawer Micro Roll Cab Steel Tool Box
If your toolbox will be staying in one place, the P.I.T. 5-Drawer Micro Roll Cab Steel Tool Box is an eye-catching option. Available in 10 different colors, including pale lavender, lemon yellow, and a "Brat Summer" reminiscent green, it's a colorful option for people who don't want to work in bland spaces. Rated an average of 4.2 stars from over 1,600+ Amazon users, this particular mini tool box retails for just under $50.
Measuring 9 inches by 5 inches, it's about the length of an iPad mini with 5 drawers designed to smoothly roll out when pulled. Plus, it also has an anti-slip mat on the top that makes the perfect place to subtly place frequently used tools. Although P.I.T. specifically mentions that it is not water resistant, the box has PVC mats inside to help keep the drawer itself rust-free. This can be quite useful if you work around moist environments or work with wet objects. If you want to go cuter, P.I.T. also offers this tool box in a smaller, stackable 3-drawer model for $39.99. Measuring 9 inches by 5 inches by 4 inches, it shares a lot of the features, like the liners, smooth glide, and material. However, it does have a few key differences from its 5-drawer counterpart, such as a magnetic locking mechanism instead of the anti-slip top.
WORKPRO Mini Metal Tool Box
Another cute steel toolbox with bubble gum colors, the WORKPRO Mini Metal Tool Box delivers with its macaron blue, green, pink, and red variants. Priced at $39.99, it measures 10.83 inches by 5.91 inches by 8.19 inches, or about an inch shorter in length than a standard ruler. Comprising a flip-top storage compartment and two drawers, the box weighs only 5.2 lbs. WORKPRO mentions that it is designed to hold up to 8.71 lbs per layer — or approximately the weight of four hammers. Some other notable features include how each drawer has liners that prevent tools from moving and magnetic tabs that keep it in place.
While it does not have a handle or lock, it does have features that make it ideal as a static workbench companion instead of one that you take around, such as the foot pads. So far, over 500 people have given it 4.4 stars on Amazon. If you're curious what this little tool box can hold, some users have mentioned that they use it for things like tape, soldering irons, heat shrink tubing, and drill press accessories. In addition, another user has mentioned it being a great work-from-home desk companion, storing everything from earbuds to hand cream. For the same price, WORKPRO offers an open-top version with the same features.
Stalwart Tool Box
Available in four colors, including a lovely shade of baby pink with a black top, the Stalwart Tool Box is composed of two main sections: a top storage, and four clear plastic storage boxes that you can fully remove. Out of over 8,000 Amazon reviewers, most people appear to be satisfied with it and have given it 4.4-star reviews. One of the lightest options in this list at 3.3 lbs, it measures 11 inches by 7 inches by 10 inches, so it's definitely a little taller and more box-like than other options in this list. In particular, the baby pink size and colorway goes for $37. Alternatively, there is a yellow and black option that sells for a little over $43. Rated to be water repellent, it has handles and latches to keep everything protected when not in use. Although, if you're looking for a waterproof tool box, you'll need to look elsewhere.
Previously, a user has mentioned that it's well suited to crafting spaces, as the upper compartment fits bigger tools while the drawers can hold loose items like buttons and jewelry supplies. That said, this doesn't mean it's not sturdy, as another user shared it functions well as a home for knives, scalpels, and machine screws. If you like the features, but aren't impressed with its black and pink together, Stalwart does offer an option of a cuter, $24.79 version, measuring 10 inches by 7 inches by 10.5 inches.
MyGift Plastic Storage Box
For a no-frills storage solution that is small, lightweight, and easy to clean, the MyGift Plastic Storage Box might be what you need. At $19.99, this compact storage solution has netted itself 4.5 stars on average from more than 850+ users. Measuring 10 inches by 6.5 inches by 5.5 inches, it comes with a detachable tray, which has four compartments. Weighing 14.72 oz (or about the weight of an NFL-standard American football), the MyGift Plastic Storage Box is great for small hardware or tools. Made of plastic, it is easy to clean and isn't prone to rusting like some other options in this list. Because it's transparent, you can also see if you're running out of certain things without having to open it. Plus, it has the typical tool box handle and latches, which means you can take it with you anywhere.
For a smaller option, MyGift does offer a 7-inch option for $13.99, but it acts more like a clear, plastic storage box, since it doesn't have compartments to separate your tools. On the flip side, if you think you need slightly more space, MyGift also offers a larger 13-inch variant with 12.9 inches by 7.3 inches by 6.0 inches dimensions. Aside from its similar handle and latching mechanism, it comes with two expandable trays and eight compartments. Retailing for $29.99, over a thousand Amazon reviewers have given it a 4.5-star review on average.
How we chose the tool boxes on this list
In this article, we researched multiple brands that offer different mini tool box options to help you decide what fits your needs. We opted to include tool boxes that are under 20 inches on their longest side and are light enough to be carried with one hand. In addition, we considered materials from steel to plastic, so you can decide what is better suited to your workspace.
All items have ratings of at least 4 stars from over 500 Amazon reviews. We also listed smaller and larger variants from the same manufacturer. In some cases, they may fall short of our standard criteria, such as having fewer reviews, but should still be able to fulfill your tool box requirements. That said, should this article make you realize that you actually prefer larger or more spacious tool boxes instead, we've also listed some great rolling tool box options on Amazon that you might want to get instead. And if you're looking for ways to keep it cute, you can always customize it to change the vibe.